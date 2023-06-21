Cable mess: Smart City, Jalandhar, entangled in web of wires; residents worried, officials indifferent

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 20

Although Jalandhar was given the status of ‘Smart City’ a few years ago, the city continues to grapple with some perennial problems.

The web of overhead wires by telecom companies and cable operators continues to distort the city’s landscape and pose threat to commuters. The Municipal Corporation seems to care less as nothing has ever been done to rid the city of the entangling mess. In some areas, the problem is such that one can just raise his arm and touch the wires.

Dangling wires, which are visible all around the city, can be a cause of any untoward incident. Old Sabzi Mandi area in Mohalla Makhdumpura is one of the examples where the mess of wires can be seen from far away. A shopkeeper in the area slammed the authorities for being ignorant to the problem. “It seems that we see problems, but authorities don’t, they just turn a blind eye to everything. Can you imagine passing by this pole where wires are loosely hanging like this? Anything can happen,” he says.

Rajesh Sachdeva, from Patel Chowk who always passes by Old Sabzi Mandi to go to his work, says that messy wires are an eyesore for the city. “It gives such a messy look, and it is also very risky near these poles,” he adds. Former councillor Jasleen Sethi says people from the Abadpura and Makhdumpura area would often approach her and she had also written to the authorities several times. “Children play outside, and these hanging wires can cause accidents. Authorities should definitely look into such issues,” she says.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish said: “There is definitely a problem of overhead wires, and the matter is in my notice. Along with BSNL authorities we will try to resolve this. I will not let it go unresolved. We have recently made a presentation on various works, including this one, that need to be worked upon.