Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 27

This perhaps is one of the city's busiest areas with bus stand in the vicinity and a hub of offices of travel agents, air ticketing business and IELTS coaching centres falling in it. This also is the area where the cobwebs of the cable wires is the thickest as there are several offices all around and all of them being subscribers to the network.

It’s all illegal All the mess of wires created by the cable and telecom companies in the city is illegal. The companies cannot hang any wires on our streetlight poles or roadside trees. Jagdish Raja, former Mayor

The bus stand area gets a heavy footfall of thousands of city residents and visitors from other places. The first impression that any new visitor would be getting about the city is the mess that has been created because of the wires. There are several small guest houses also in the area where people halt during their work in the city or take a journey break.

"While I was walking down to my guest house from the bus stand, I noticed a sort of perforated black roof ahead. As I reached closer, I realised that this was actually an intertwined mesh of cables atop me. It seemed so dangerous," said Harnek Singh of Bathinda. "There surely were other wires including those of telecom companies or the electricity wires getting tangled. I quickly tried to move past this area getting all sorts of apprehensions in my mind," he added.

The owners of the guest house said that they had urged the cable company staff and even the MC officials a number of times asking them to get the wiring system underground for the safety of the residents and having a better city scape but no one seemed to be listening.

Congress leader and former Mayor Jagdish Raja said, "All the mess of wires created by the cable and telecom companies in the city is illegal. The companies cannot hang any wires on our streetlight poles or roadside trees. For this, they need to take prior permission. But they never approached us in the last five years of my tenure. Even if they would have come, we would not have given any permission as no overhead hanging of wires is permissible. They can only lay cables underground. I had also taken up the issue with the Commissioner as he had all the executive powers but sadly nothing could be done."