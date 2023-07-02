Cable mess: Wires on old GT Road an eyesore in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 1

Badly tangled wires have become an eyesore for visitors going to the market areas on the old GT Road. The entire road is commercial with malls, shopping centres, banks, complexes and showrooms falling on it. But all of it looks so unneat because of dangling wires right at the entrance.

No one can make out as to which wires are going which side. There is no tagging done on the wires by the cable operators or the telecom companies which can help identify the offenders who have been putting these wires overhead illegally for the past many years. As per the MC bylaws, there can be no overhead wires as are seen hanging along poles and trees and no permission has been issued for the same for over a decade.

The biggest mess of wires can be spotted in the market complex along Narinder Cinema which houses the offices of IELTS companies, air ticketing firms, travel agents etc. All these companies have perhaps subscribed to multiple companies for getting broadband connections. But the mess has imparted an awful look to the whole site.

Says Harbir Singh, owner of a study visa firm, says, “We have asked the cable and telecom companies to at least bundle all these wires neatly and tag them for a quick intervention as and when required but no one attends to the issue.”

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said, “I will discuss the matter with Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish once he is back from his leave. We shall ask the cable and telecom companies to lay wires underground. The civic body may not go for road cutting for the timebeing because of the monsoon season. Once the rains are over, we shall asked all companies to lay the cables underground.”