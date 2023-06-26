Cable mess: With rains around, hanging wires raise safety concerns at Mai Hiran Gate in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, June 25

The streets of Mai Hiran Gate and Adda Hoshiarpur here have become a hotbed of safety risks and inconvenience due to the tangled web of cables and wires owned by cable and telecom companies.

Disaster waiting to happen The streets here are already congested, and the presence of these tangled wires only adds to the chaos. When it rains, the water doesn’t drain quickly, leaving the wires submerged. It’s a disaster waiting to happen, and we fear for our safety. Satnam Singh, resident

The already congested streets are further burdened by this unsightly infrastructure, causing a headache for commuters and posing potential threats to the safety of visitors and shopkeepers.

Shopkeepers said the problem exacerbates during the monsoon season when heavy rains result in the accumulation of water on the streets for extended periods, amplifying the safety concerns associated with the exposed wires. They said the poles are so heavily burdened with the wires that a normal short circuit could lead to considerable loss of both property and human lives.

Satnam Singh, a resident, expressed his frustration, stating, “The streets here are already congested, and the presence of these tangled wires only adds to the chaos. When it rains, the water doesn’t drain quickly, leaving the wires submerged. It’s a disaster waiting to happen, and we fear for our safety.”

Shopkeepers in the area are equally affected, as the sight of numerous poles crowded with wires detracts from the aesthetic appeal of the neighborhood, hampering their businesses. Karnesh Sharma, a shop owner, voiced his concerns, saying, “Customers are hesitant to visit our shops due to the visual pollution caused by these haphazardly hung cables. It’s not just an inconvenience; it’s affecting our livelihoods, but who cares”, he added.

Another resident, Deepak Kumar, emphasized the need for urgent action, stating, “The authorities must take immediate measures to address this issue. We need the cable and telecom companies to organise and streamline their infrastructure, properly insulate the wires, and work in collaboration with the municipality to improve the situation. Our safety and convenience should not be compromised”.

The shopkeepers urged the local body to prioritize the resolution of this pressing matter. They demanded a thorough inspection of the cables and immediate steps to be taken to remove the hazards and minimize inconvenience.