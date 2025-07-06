Cadets sensitised on drug abuse, donate blood at NCC training camp

A guest lecture on drug abuse was delivered during the Combined Annual Training Camp 36 (CATC 36), organised by the 12 Punjab NCC Battalion Hoshiarpur at Rayat Bahra Educity, Hoshiarpur. The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation of 539 cadets from the Senior and Junior Divisions and Wings of NCC across Punjab.

DSP Palwinder Singh (Chabewal) and Sub Inspector Sanjeev Kumar (Saanjh Kendra, Hoshiarpur) addressed the cadets, strongly highlighting the dangers of drug use. They discussed the severe health risks and the social damage caused by narcotics, urging cadets to remain vigilant and report any signs of drug activity in their homes, neighbourhoods, and villages to ensure timely support for vulnerable individuals.

On the same day, a blood donation camp was organised in collaboration with the Government Hospital, Hoshiarpur Blood Bank. The Commanding Officer, Colonel Lovedeep Singh, inaugurated the camp by donating blood himself. Alongside him, ANOs, PI staff, and cadets donated a total of 25 units of blood, marking a meaningful contribution to local humanitarian efforts.

Additionally, Dr Vivek Kumar from Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, delivered an engaging lecture on “Health and Personal Hygiene” for the cadets. He explained the three pillars of well-being—physical, mental, and social health—and provided practical tips on maintaining hygiene by keeping personal belongings and surroundings clean and eating a healthy diet.

The camp offered a well-rounded experience, including daily physical training, drill, weapon practice, leadership-building sessions, public service drives, cultural programmes, and expert lectures. These diverse activities are aimed at developing disciplined, health-conscious and socially responsible cadets—ready to serve the nation with vigour and integrity.