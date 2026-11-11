Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Cafe owner among two arrested for weapon display in Jalandhar

Cafe owner among two arrested for weapon display in Jalandhar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 06:11 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including the owner of Two Blend cafe in Urban Estate, Phase 2, for allegedly violating orders banning the carrying and display of firearms at public places.

The accused have been identified as cafe owner Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, and Shiva Thapar. The police raided the cafe following a tip-off that some people were carrying weapons on the premises and promoting gun culture.

DCP (Law and Order) Jasroop Kaur Bath said the Police Commissionerate had issued orders on November 6 prohibiting the carrying and display of firearms at public places and cafes. The police received information about the violation of the orders at the cafe, following which a team led by Inspector Ravinder Kumar conducted the raid.

During the search, the police recovered a licensed .45 bore pistol from Thapar's possession and arrested both men.

Advertisement

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 223 of the BNS at Division No 7 police station.

The police said strict action will be taken against those violating the firearm restrictions and urged residents to follow the orders.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts