Cafe owner among two arrested for weapon display in Jalandhar

The police on Wednesday arrested two persons, including the owner of Two Blend cafe in Urban Estate, Phase 2, for allegedly violating orders banning the carrying and display of firearms at public places.

The accused have been identified as cafe owner Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, and Shiva Thapar. The police raided the cafe following a tip-off that some people were carrying weapons on the premises and promoting gun culture.

DCP (Law and Order) Jasroop Kaur Bath said the Police Commissionerate had issued orders on November 6 prohibiting the carrying and display of firearms at public places and cafes. The police received information about the violation of the orders at the cafe, following which a team led by Inspector Ravinder Kumar conducted the raid.

During the search, the police recovered a licensed .45 bore pistol from Thapar's possession and arrested both men.

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An FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 223 of the BNS at Division No 7 police station.

The police said strict action will be taken against those violating the firearm restrictions and urged residents to follow the orders.