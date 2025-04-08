DT
Cafe owner caught taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Cafe owner caught taking bribe of Rs 5,000

The Vigilance Department today arrested a cafe owner red-handed for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 to make licence without giving driving test. DSP of the Vigilance Department Munish Kumar Sharma said a complainant had told him that he had...
Our Correspondent
Updated At : 04:28 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
The Vigilance Department today arrested a cafe owner red-handed for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 to make licence without giving driving test.

DSP of the Vigilance Department Munish Kumar Sharma said a complainant had told him that he had contacted Ashok Kumar, owner of Anmol Enterprises Cafe, Tanda Road, near Driving Training Centre, Hoshiarpur, to make his wife's driving licence.

He said his wife's licence would be made without giving a trial, so Ashok had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000. He said on the basis of the complaint, today, a team of the department caught Ashok red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in the presence of official witnesses. He said a case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He said the accused will be produced in the court on April 8.

