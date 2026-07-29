Residents seek revival of K’thala’s heritage; write to Tourism Minister

Historical monuments and heritage sites in Kapurthala are crying for urgent attention due to years of neglect, even as the city continues to be known as the ‘City of Palaces’ and the ‘Paris of Punjab’. Despite its rich architectural heritage and immense tourism potential, many of its iconic landmarks require restoration, conservation and better maintenance.

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Against this backdrop, the residents of Kapurthala have written to the state tourism, culture ministries, archaeological department and the DC seeking revival of the precious heritage monuments in the city.

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Advocate Anuj Anand, patron and former president of the Urban Estate Welfare Society, Kapurthala has submitted representations to the Punjab Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, the Union Minister of Culture, the Superintending Archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Chandigarh Circle and the Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala, seeking immediate intervention for the preservation of the district's heritage and the preparation of a comprehensive heritage and tourism revival plan.

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Anand said the statue of Maharaja Randhir Singh of Kapurthala and the adjoining historic cannon at the Old Court Complex were lying in a neglected condition, with the premises overgrown by grass, wild vegetation and weeds. He urged the authorities to restore the statue, scientifically preserve the historic cannon, undertake landscaping, install architectural lighting and ensure regular maintenance of the site. He also highlighted the deteriorating condition of the historic Old Court Complex (Darbar Hall), stating that the proposal to convert it into a Heritage Hotel had remained pending for over a decade. Reviving the project, he said, would not only preserve the heritage structure but also give a major boost to tourism in the district.

Meanwhile, drawing attention to Kanjli Wetland, a Ramsar Site of international importance, residents said the wetland possessed immense ecological and tourism value but had not been developed to its full potential. They called for improved conservation, cleanliness, landscaping, eco-tourism infrastructure, visitor amenities, interpretation centres and other facilities to make Kanjli a premier tourist destination.

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Resident HK Pullani said although Kapurthala enjoys a unique identity because of its palaces and royal heritage, the city still lacks a well-planned heritage tourism circuit. He urged the government to develop heritage walks, museums, multilingual signage, architectural lighting, improved parking, visitor amenities and effective national and international promotion to establish Kapurthala as one of India's leading heritage destinations.

Pullani, a retired senior bank executive, added that preserving Kapurthala's heritage was essential to safeguard the city's identity and pass its rich legacy on to future generations. He added that a vibrant heritage tourism sector would create employment opportunities, strengthen local businesses and contribute significantly to the district's economy.

Suresh Kalia, former president, Bar Association, Kapurthala, said conservation of historical monuments was a collective responsibility. He urged the Punjab Government, the Archaeological Survey of India and the district administration to take prompt and concrete steps for the restoration, preservation and promotion of Kapurthala's heritage sites. Residents expressed hope that the authorities would act without further delay so that future generations inherit a city that truly reflects the grandeur of its royal past.