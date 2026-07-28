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Home / Jalandhar / Cambridge Innovative School hosts district-level CBSE deliberation on AI, computational thinking

Cambridge Innovative School hosts district-level CBSE deliberation on AI, computational thinking

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:32 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Officials during the final District-Level Deliberation at Cambridge Innovative School in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo
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Cambridge Innovative School hosted the final District-Level Deliberation (DLD) presentation under the CBSE Design, Learn and Document framework on implementing the new CBSE curriculum, computational thinking, artificial intelligence and AI-ready classrooms.

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The event marked the culmination of the district level capacity building programme, during which educators presented innovative classroom practices integrating computational thinking and artificial intelligence in line with the new CBSE curriculum and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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The presentations showcased research-based implementation, competency-driven teaching methods and efforts to prepare students for an AI-driven future.

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The initiative was supported by an Appreciation Committee comprising education strategist and academic mentor Shyam Sundar, associated with IIET and IIM Bangalore; AI and innovation educator Venkatesan Natarajan, associated with IIT Bombay and ISB; educationist and research scholar Dr Priyanka Bhatia, who holds a doctorate in education from Durham University; Deepa Dogra, district training coordinator, CBSE resource person, and chief academic officer, Learning Wings Education Systems; and Sonia Mago, deputy district training coordinator.

Principals, mentors and presenters from Cambridge Innovative School, Darshan Academy, Delhi Public School, Innocent Hearts School, Kamla Nehru Public School and Swami Sant Dass Public School presented innovative and evidence-based educational practices.

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The presentations were evaluated to select three finalist schools that will represent the district at the national-level DLD showcase organised by the CBSE Centre of Excellence.

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