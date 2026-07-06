Cambridge Innovative School hosts spiritual session with Sri M

An atmosphere of spiritual warmth enveloped Cambridge Innovative School as the revered Chief Patron, Sri M, Padma Bhushan awardee, acclaimed spiritual guide, educationist, author, social reformer, and founder of The Satsang Foundation, Madanapalle, was welcomed.

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“Renowned for his message of peace, universal brotherhood and inner transformation, Sri M’s historic Walk of Hope — a 7,500-kilometre march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir — stands as a powerful symbol of national unity and interfaith harmony,” the school authorities said. The occasion brought together distinguished guests, educators, students and parents to experience an evening of spiritual reflection under his guidance.

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Addressing the gathering, Sri M shared profound reflections on the true purpose of education, emphasising that learning transcends academic excellence and blossoms through self-awareness, compassion, wisdom and conscious living. Drawing from his rich spiritual experiences, he encouraged the audience to embrace education as a lifelong journey of self-discovery and service. His insightful discourse captivated students, parents, educators and guests alike, leaving them inspired to look within as they strive to make a meaningful contribution to society.

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The evening culminated in a deeply immersive satsang, where Sri M engaged the audience in a serene exchange of thoughts on life, spirituality and the pursuit of truth. The session fostered an atmosphere of introspection, heartfelt dialogue and quiet contemplation, allowing participants to seek answers to deeper questions of life. As the gathering concluded, attendees departed with renewed clarity, inner peace and a profound appreciation for the timeless wisdom shared by Sri M.