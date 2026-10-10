DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Cambridge school hosts two-day children’s literature festival

Cambridge school hosts two-day children’s literature festival

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:14 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students browse books at a fair during the two-day ‘Roots & Wings - Children’s Literature Festival’ in Jalandhar.
Advertisement

Cambridge International Foundation School in collaboration with Kathalaya and Bond Over Bindings (organisation engaged in story telling) curated a two-day ‘Roots & Wings – Children’s Literature Festival’ that concluded on Friday.

Over two days, the school campus became a vibrant space for stories, ideas and artistic expression, with students engaging in storytelling, author interactions, illustration, cartooning, puppetry, paper theatre, creative writing, quizzes and interactive workshops.

Advertisement

The celebration brought together storytellers, authors, educators, artists, writers, and creative practitioners. The featured guests included Geeta Ramanujam, founder-director of Kathalaya’s International Academy of Storytelling; Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art director at Amar Chitra Katha; Sunil, primary educator, storytelle, and theatre artist; Samina Mishra, filmmaker, award-winning writer and teacher; Neha Dinesh, KidLit curator and Kathalaya certified storyteller; Kapil Pandey, co-founder and president of Kutumb Foundation; Shifali Malhottra, storyteller and founder of BUKMUK Publishing; and Meghana, Kathalaya-certified storyteller and early childhood educator. Their diverse expertise introduced students to varied perspectives, cultures, ideas and forms of storytelling.

Advertisement

Key experiences included “Toon Time with Tinkle,” “Nida Finds a Way,” “From Land to Land, Story to Story,” the young author’s workshop and paper theatre magic. Through these interactive sessions, students moved beyond conventional reading to question, create, perform and communicate with confidence.

Reflecting the ethos of philosophy and international-mindedness, the programme encouraged students to appreciate different perspectives while strengthening communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking. It highlighted the role of literature in fostering curiosity, empathy, reflection and a deeper understanding of the world. The occasion was further enriched by the presence of the school leadership, including J K Kohli, chairman, advisory council; and Geeta Mahajan.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts