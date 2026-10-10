Cambridge school hosts two-day children’s literature festival

Cambridge International Foundation School in collaboration with Kathalaya and Bond Over Bindings (organisation engaged in story telling) curated a two-day ‘Roots & Wings – Children’s Literature Festival’ that concluded on Friday.

Over two days, the school campus became a vibrant space for stories, ideas and artistic expression, with students engaging in storytelling, author interactions, illustration, cartooning, puppetry, paper theatre, creative writing, quizzes and interactive workshops.

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The celebration brought together storytellers, authors, educators, artists, writers, and creative practitioners. The featured guests included Geeta Ramanujam, founder-director of Kathalaya’s International Academy of Storytelling; Savio Mascarenhas, Group Art director at Amar Chitra Katha; Sunil, primary educator, storytelle, and theatre artist; Samina Mishra, filmmaker, award-winning writer and teacher; Neha Dinesh, KidLit curator and Kathalaya certified storyteller; Kapil Pandey, co-founder and president of Kutumb Foundation; Shifali Malhottra, storyteller and founder of BUKMUK Publishing; and Meghana, Kathalaya-certified storyteller and early childhood educator. Their diverse expertise introduced students to varied perspectives, cultures, ideas and forms of storytelling.

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Key experiences included “Toon Time with Tinkle,” “Nida Finds a Way,” “From Land to Land, Story to Story,” the young author’s workshop and paper theatre magic. Through these interactive sessions, students moved beyond conventional reading to question, create, perform and communicate with confidence.

Reflecting the ethos of philosophy and international-mindedness, the programme encouraged students to appreciate different perspectives while strengthening communication, collaboration, creativity and critical thinking. It highlighted the role of literature in fostering curiosity, empathy, reflection and a deeper understanding of the world. The occasion was further enriched by the presence of the school leadership, including J K Kohli, chairman, advisory council; and Geeta Mahajan.