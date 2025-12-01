Cambridge students stride for sustainability, health at fest

Students of Cambridge Innovative School organised Stride Fest-2025, celebrating sustainability, health, and community spirit. The event began with a lively 5 km marathon from the school campus to Shivani Park, Model Town, featuring enthusiastic participation from students of classes VIII–XII, parents, and the Cambridge community.

Advertisement

The Student Council conducted a Tree Plantation Drive, where students planted saplings to demonstrate environmental responsibility and commitment to a greener future. The school promoted interfaith unity through the Walk of Hope, inspired by Shri M’s ideology of oneness, fostering respect, empathy, and social responsibility among youth.

Advertisement

Deepa Dogra, Chief Academic Director of Learning Wings Education Systems, praised participants’ enthusiasm and urged them to lead positive change. The Head Girl encouraged peers to embrace teamwork and social responsibility, expressing pride in the school community.

Advertisement

Stride Fest 2025 concluded inspiringly, leaving a lasting impact and reinforcing the school’s vision of nurturing a healthier, environmentally conscious, and socially responsible generation.