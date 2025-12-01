DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Cambridge students stride for sustainability, health at fest

Cambridge students stride for sustainability, health at fest

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 10:18 AM Dec 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students and teachers of Cambridge Innovative School in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Students of Cambridge Innovative School organised Stride Fest-2025, celebrating sustainability, health, and community spirit. The event began with a lively 5 km marathon from the school campus to Shivani Park, Model Town, featuring enthusiastic participation from students of classes VIII–XII, parents, and the Cambridge community.

Advertisement

The Student Council conducted a Tree Plantation Drive, where students planted saplings to demonstrate environmental responsibility and commitment to a greener future. The school promoted interfaith unity through the Walk of Hope, inspired by Shri M’s ideology of oneness, fostering respect, empathy, and social responsibility among youth.

Advertisement

Deepa Dogra, Chief Academic Director of Learning Wings Education Systems, praised participants’ enthusiasm and urged them to lead positive change. The Head Girl encouraged peers to embrace teamwork and social responsibility, expressing pride in the school community.

Advertisement

Stride Fest 2025 concluded inspiringly, leaving a lasting impact and reinforcing the school’s vision of nurturing a healthier, environmentally conscious, and socially responsible generation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts