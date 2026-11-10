Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Cameras, streetlights to be installed in 15 drug-hit villages in Kapurthala

Cameras, streetlights to be installed in 15 drug-hit villages in Kapurthala

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:52 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo.
Advertisement

In a significant step towards making villages safer and strengthening the campaign against drug abuse, the installation of streetlights and CCTV cameras in 15 identified drug-affected hotspot villages of Kapurthala district will begin shortly.

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora announced this during a meeting with representatives of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) and officials of various departments at the District Administrative Complex, Kapurthala.

The officers reviewed the progress of initiatives being undertaken to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in the identified villages. They said that coordinated efforts by the district administration, police and Village Defence Committees were beginning to yield positive results.

The meeting discussed several measures, including installation of CCTV cameras, provision of streetlights, strengthening of village-level security arrangements, regular monitoring of suspicious activities and greater public participation in the anti-drug campaign. The officials also reviewed the problems and suggestions put forward by representatives of the Village Defence Committees.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal and SSP Gaurav Toora said that the government had set a target of 60 days to eliminate the drug-hotspot status of these 15 villages.

They appealed to villagers to cooperate with the administration and police by sharing information about drug trafficking and other suspicious activities. They emphasised that active public participation was essential for making the anti-drug campaign successful and ensuring a safer environment for the younger generation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts