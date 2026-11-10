Cameras, streetlights to be installed in 15 drug-hit villages in Kapurthala

In a significant step towards making villages safer and strengthening the campaign against drug abuse, the installation of streetlights and CCTV cameras in 15 identified drug-affected hotspot villages of Kapurthala district will begin shortly.

Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora announced this during a meeting with representatives of Village Defence Committees (VDCs) and officials of various departments at the District Administrative Complex, Kapurthala.

The officers reviewed the progress of initiatives being undertaken to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse in the identified villages. They said that coordinated efforts by the district administration, police and Village Defence Committees were beginning to yield positive results.

The meeting discussed several measures, including installation of CCTV cameras, provision of streetlights, strengthening of village-level security arrangements, regular monitoring of suspicious activities and greater public participation in the anti-drug campaign. The officials also reviewed the problems and suggestions put forward by representatives of the Village Defence Committees.

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Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal and SSP Gaurav Toora said that the government had set a target of 60 days to eliminate the drug-hotspot status of these 15 villages.

They appealed to villagers to cooperate with the administration and police by sharing information about drug trafficking and other suspicious activities. They emphasised that active public participation was essential for making the anti-drug campaign successful and ensuring a safer environment for the younger generation.