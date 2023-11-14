Camp at govt school spreads awareness on drugs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 13

Red Cross Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Nawanshahr, organised a drug awareness camp under “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan” at the Government High School, Chandiani Khurd, on Saturday. The camp was presided over by Principal Manjit Kaur.

Project director Chaman Singh, while addressing students, said, “It has been observed that students start consuming drugs due to stress or unfair expectations. Lack of emotional support and disorder in their families makes them vulnerable and increases their dependency on drugs.”

He said, “They consume drugs in order to calm down their state of mental agitation. Other than this, it is poverty that compels some youngsters to become a part of the selling and dealing network of drugs to earn their pocket money. ”

Pawan Kumar, a science teacher of the school, made students aware about ill-effects of consuming drugs.

#Bharat #Nawanshahr