Camp benefits orthopaedic patients in Phagwara

With the objective of providing better healthcare facilities to needy and economically weaker sections of society, Light for Lives organised an orthopaedic medical camp at Geeta Bhawan Temple in Model Town, Phagwara.

The camp was organised under the leadership of Anu Sharma, president of Light for Lives, national vice-president of the Human Rights Council and senior social worker.

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During the camp, a team of specialist doctors from Khan Hospital examined around 100 patients suffering from various orthopaedic ailments. Free medicines were also distributed among needy patients.