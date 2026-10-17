Camp Court held at Kapurthala Central Jail

A special camp court was organised inside the premises of Central Jail, Kapurthala. The camp court was conducted by Rahul Kumar, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Jalandhar.

During the proceedings, various petty offence cases and pending matters of under trial prisoners were taken up for consideration. Demonstrating the spirit of speedy justice and decongestion of jails, three under trials were ordered to be released on the spot after they voluntarily confessed their guilt in minor and petty offences.

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Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Kumar stated that the primary objective of organising such camp courts inside jail premises is to ensure swift access to justice, reduce procedural delays for petty offenses and provide timely relief to under trials who are willing to admit their guilt.

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During his visit to the jail, the Secretary, DLSA Jalandhar, also inspected the overall living conditions, kitchen facilities, medical care and sanitary arrangements provided to the inmates.

He interacted directly with several prisoners, educating them about their fundamental legal rights, including the right to free legal aid provided under the Legal Services Authorities Act. Inmates were assured that no prisoner would suffer due to a lack of legal representation. Senior jail officials and advocates were present during the smooth conduct of the Camp Court.