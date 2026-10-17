DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Camp Court held at Kapurthala Central Jail

Camp Court held at Kapurthala Central Jail

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:03 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A special camp court being held at Central Jail, Kapurthala.
Advertisement

A special camp court was organised inside the premises of Central Jail, Kapurthala. The camp court was conducted by Rahul Kumar, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Jalandhar.

During the proceedings, various petty offence cases and pending matters of under trial prisoners were taken up for consideration. Demonstrating the spirit of speedy justice and decongestion of jails, three under trials were ordered to be released on the spot after they voluntarily confessed their guilt in minor and petty offences.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Kumar stated that the primary objective of organising such camp courts inside jail premises is to ensure swift access to justice, reduce procedural delays for petty offenses and provide timely relief to under trials who are willing to admit their guilt.

Advertisement

During his visit to the jail, the Secretary, DLSA Jalandhar, also inspected the overall living conditions, kitchen facilities, medical care and sanitary arrangements provided to the inmates.

He interacted directly with several prisoners, educating them about their fundamental legal rights, including the right to free legal aid provided under the Legal Services Authorities Act. Inmates were assured that no prisoner would suffer due to a lack of legal representation. Senior jail officials and advocates were present during the smooth conduct of the Camp Court.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts