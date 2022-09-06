Camp on financial aid schemes tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 5

As per the instructions of the Social Security and Women and Child Development Department, convenience camps are being organised on September 7 for old-age pension and other financial assistance schemes in different blocks of the district.

In this regard, convenience camps are being set up in Garhdiwala town in Bhunga block, in Tanda town of Tanda and Ward No.9 of Dasuya block. The District Social Security Officer appealed to the people to take maximum benefit of the camp and get guidance and help for old-age pension and other financial assistance schemes.