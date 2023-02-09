Campaign to clean Bhangi Choe starts

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 8

The Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa started a campaign to clean Bhangi Choe and its surroundings.

Jimpa appealed to city residents to cooperate the authorities the work.imself started the campaign by cleaning the choe and planting saplings. The campaign will continue till February 24.

During his address at Dhobi Ghat Chowk in Hoshiarpur, Jimpa said after February 24, the campaign would be continued in other parts of the city with the participation of city residents. He said state government will leave no stone unturned to ensure inclusion of Hoshiarpur in the category of cleanest cities of the country.

Jimpa expressed satisfaction that positive results have come out on the first day of the campaign as the city’s NGOs, Municipal Corporation, Forest Department, Drainage Department, BSF volunteers, NSS volunteers, civil societies and general public are giving full support.

On the occasion, Mayor Surinder Kumar, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Komal Mittal and Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini were also present.