Campaign to rid district of TB begins

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

In view of a campaign to rid the country of TB till 2025, the Health Department, Jalandhar, on Friday released badges and stickers to free the district of the disease.

Pledge letters, badges and stickers were released by Civil Surgeon, Jalandhar, Ranjit Ghotra to contribute to the campaign to rid the country of the disease. He said a mass signature campaign would be started to spread the word on the disease.

The Civil Surgeon said as per the National Tuberculosis Eradication Programme (NTEP), various activities were being held by the Health Department to spread awareness on the disease and its effects on people.

Under the NTEP, the designated district TB champions (who are spreading awareness and holding counselling for the issue) have so far contacted 493 TB patients. They have interacted with patients to hold counselling and spread awareness among TB patients regarding their diet, sanitation, hygiene, precautions to be taken to keep the disease at bay, on medicine dosage and also encourage them to take their medicines on time.

The district champions have also been instructed to hold signature campaigns in urban areas and villages at rural and urban levels as per which a mass awareness will be spread on TB eradication and to free the district and the country from the disease.

Notably, TB has been on the rise in the district for the last few years and it has also been seen to be on the rise in clusters where correlations have been found between those suffering from the disease and those suffering from addiction. Heavy smokers and drug users have been found to be more susceptible to TB. While dedicated teams have been working to fight the disease for years and reach out to patients in far-off areas of the district and in remote areas is one of the key foundations of the programme to eradicate TB.