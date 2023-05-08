 Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday : The Tribune India

Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday

Seen as a litmus test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab

Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday

Major political parties pulled out all stops on the last day of campaigning to woo voters in the constituency. Tribune Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, May 8

Campaigning for the high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, which will witness a four-cornered electoral contest, came to an end Monday evening.

Major political parties pulled out all stops on the last day of campaigning to woo voters in the constituency, which is a Dalit stronghold.

Leaders of major parties, including the AAP, the Congress, the SAD and the BJP, were reaching out to voters ahead of the May 10 bypoll as campaigning ended at 6 pm.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha (reserved) seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary. He suffered a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur in January this year.

There are a total 16,21,800 voters, comprising 8,44,904 males and 7,76,855 females and 41 transgender, in the constituency.

There are a total 19 candidates, including four women, in the fray.

Polling will take place from 8 am to 6 pm on May 10, while the counting of votes will be held on May 13.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Jaspreet Singh has said all requisite arrangements were in place to ensure a free, fair and peaceful election.

The Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll is seen as a litmus test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, which will be eyeing to wrest the seat from the Congress after it lost the Sangrur Parliamentary by-election last year.

For the Congress also, the prestige is at stake and would like to retain the seat. The Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat is considered to be the traditional stronghold of the Congress and the party has remained undefeated from it since 1999.

Stakes are also high for the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal, which faced humiliating defeats during the 2022 assembly polls. They will also like to register victory from this seat of Punjab's Doaba region.

Punjab has 31.9 per cent scheduled caste (SC) population, the highest among all states. Most of the SC population is concentrated in the Doaba region.

The AAP has fielded former MLA Sushil Rinku, who quit the Congress and joined the ruling party in Punjab.

The Congress has placed its bet on Karamjit Kaur, the wife of late Santokh Chaudhary.

The BJP has fielded Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, a Dalit Sikh, who quit the Shiromani Akali Dal to join the saffron party. Atwal is the son of former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal, who had also joined the BJP. The SAD has fielded its two-time MLA from Banga seat Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi. The SAD candidate is backed by its ally the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Simranjit Singh Mann-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) has fielded Gurjant Singh.

During campaigning, the ruling AAP sought votes for its work done in the past one year. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took out road shows while campaigning in favour of party candidate Sushil Rinku.

Kejriwal had said the people voted for the Congress for 60 years and asked the voters to vote for the AAP only for eleven months for development that took place in the state. He said if people did not like the work of his party, then they can vote against the AAP in the 2024 general elections.

Mann listed his government's “achievements”, including free electricity, giving jobs, regularising services of contractual employees, action against corruption and opening of mohalla clinics, etc, during campaigning.

The opposition parties -- Congress, BJP and SAD -- targeted the AAP government over various issues, including alleged deteriorating law and order, alleged corruption and failure to fulfill its poll promises, especially Rs 1,000 per month to women.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, "People will give a befitting reply to the arrogant and power-smitten leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election." During campaigning, Punjab Congress leaders put up a united face when senior leaders, including Warring, Partap Singh Bajwa, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, accompanied the party candidate for filing nomination papers.

The BJP also aggressively campaigned in the bypoll and expressed hope that its candidate will win the seat.

Senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani lashed out at the Congress for the “lack of development” in the constituency and the AAP for “deteriorating” law and order and “false” promises in the state.

The importance of the bypoll for the BJP can be gauged from the fact that several Union ministers, including Hardeep Singh Puri, Jitendra Singh, Smriti Irani, VK Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal, campaigned for the party candidate.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal had said a victory for Sukhi in the bypoll will be a true homage to Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal who died last month.

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents also took out a two-day "Insaaf Yatra" in Jalandhar to seek justice for their son.  

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

2
Ludhiana

SAD dist chief passes away

3
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

4
Nation

Kerala houseboat tragedy: Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way

5
Nation

Wrestlers set May 21 deadline for WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's arrest; govt sends panel for talks

6
Punjab

Punjab scaling new heights of development under AAP govt: Kejriwal

7
Himachal

In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul receives snow

8
Nation

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

9
J & K

Y20 pre-summit catapults Ladakh into global limelight

10
Ludhiana

Three PSPCL employees booked on cheating charge

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

SC asks Centre, state to up security, relief and rehabilitation of those hit by Manipur violence

Manipur violence: SC expresses concern; asks state govt to take steps for relief, rehabilitation and evacuation

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud seeks an updated status re...

MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; 2 civilian casualties reported, pilot safe

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Pilot ejects safely, receives injuries

Chinese ‘militia’ in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in south China Sea

Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea

The Indian Defence establishment confirmed that Chinese acti...

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

No one was injured

Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday

Campaigning for high-stakes Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll ends; polling on Wednesday

Seen as a litmus test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) i...


Cities

View All

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Blast points to negligence on authorities’ part, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar MC issues notice to lease holders

Amritsar Civic body to resume re-carpeting of roads

Youth kidnapped in Jandiala Guru a week ago, case filed

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

For Ayushmann Khurrana 'it's most special' that Panjab University in Chandigarh will honour him

Bids invited for sweeping at 13 Chandigarh villages, Mani Majra

Morning rainstorm snaps trees, hits power supply in Chandigarh tricity

8 years on, PGI's plan for new OT complex awaits resuscitation

Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Delhi HC asks Tihar jail authorities why no remedial action taken, calls it ‘unacceptable state of affairs’

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court to pass order on charges against Aaftab Poonawala on Tuesday

AAP says excise policy 'scam' farce, cites bail to accused

Exempt The Kerala Story from tax: BJP to Kejriwal

Wheat arrival in Jalandhar dist mandis exceeds last year’s figures

Wheat arrival in Jalandhar dist mandis exceeds last year’s figures

Bikram Majithia slams CM Mann for 'shielding' Lal Chand Kataruchak amid obscene video row

Panchayat Union asks panches, sarpanches not to support AAP

Jalandhar byelection: As campaigning ends today, parties train guns on opponents

SAD president Sukhbir invokes Parkash Singh Badal to get sympathy in Jalandhar bypoll

Ludhiana gas leak incident: NGT panel visits Giaspura locality

Ludhiana gas leak incident: NGT panel visits Giaspura locality

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

Doctors shifted to Aam Aadmi Clinics, 16 rural dispensaries shut in Ludhiana

Third-party audit finds quality control, financial flaws in road

2 juveniles escape from observation home

62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

62,000 houses surveyed to prevent spread of dengue in Patiala district

24 students take oath at Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Patiala, investiture

Dr Mohit-XI defeat Hustlers-XI by 19 runs