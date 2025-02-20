campus notes

Anti-drug awareness rally

Kapurthala: The Buddy Group of Hindu Kanya College organised an anti-drug awareness rally at Fattu Dhinga village to promote the “Nasha Mukt Punjab, Tandarust Punjab” campaign. The rally passed through the streets and market area of the village and culminated at the Government Senior Secondary School, Fattu Dhinga. Dr Veena and Priyanka Sharma from the Buddy Group organised the rally with the support of Sarpanch Lakhvir Singh, members of the panchayat and school in-charge Shiv Charan Bhatia. Twenty seven students from the college participated in it. College principal Dr Archna Garg appreciated the initiative taken by the Buddy Group.

Annual celebrations

Advertisement

Jalandhar: The tiny bundles of amazing talent of Swami Sant Dass Kindergarten captivated the audience with their power-packed performance in their annual function. The theme of the function was “Seven Heavens of the World”. The function was conducted under the guidance of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shantanand, president of the school. The chief guest was Seema Soni, Regional Programming Director -Radio City, Punjab and Haryana. Principal Dr Sonia Mago highlighted the achievements in co-curricular activities and other holistic fun-filled activities of the kindergarteners in her annual report. The function commenced with the KG Head Girl Dikshita welcoming the guests. The function was a vibrant collection of symphony, oratory and musical performances. The young ones enthralled everyone with ‘Incredible India’, which presented popular dances like Kathak, Garba, Manipuri, Bharatnatyam, Kashmiri and bhangra in a colourful performance. ‘Cosmos’ took the audience on a trip around the world showing the seven wonders. ‘Woh Saat Din’, a Hindi play was an interesting presentation which showed the seven qualities one should learn if given a second chance to live and improve oneself. ‘Metamorphosis’ was a thoughtful glimpse into the various stages of man on earth and the wonderful comparison with the lifecycle of the butterfly was a visual treat to watch.

Taj Mahotsav

Advertisement

Jalandhar: Eklavya School conducted an activity on the event of Taj Mahotsav. In the assembly, Shagun Mohan of class 7 explained why we celebrate Taj Mahotsav. Students learnt about Agra, its historical significance and vibrancy. Taj Mahal is among the seven wonders of the world (ancient times). The Taj Mahotsav not only pays homage to a love story but also serves as a vibrant exposition of India’s rich art and culture. The students showcased their talent in pottery making, craft and painting. Students shared their thoughts through poetry and singing. All the activities were inspired by the Mughal style. Informative videos were shown to the students. Students were motivated and appreciated by Principal Komal Arora.

Gold in 6th Asian Savate Games

Jalandhar: Student Gitansh of St Soldier ITI, Shahkot, won a gold medal in the 6th Asian Savate Games held at New Delhi. The college principal said that Gitansh is also good in studies. Along with the games, he participates in all the extracurricular activities in college. Gitansh also thanked the group management for all the facilities provided. Group chairman Anil Chopra appreciated his achievement and encouraged him to keep working hard.