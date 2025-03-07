campus notes

Cultural Mosaic Fest

Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions mesmerised the audience with its grand cultural fest ‘Cultural Mosaic – Celebrating the Beauty of Cultural Fusion’. The fest was organised by the cultural committee in collaboration with Sustainable Development Goal-4 (SDGs) at Horizon Hall auditorium. The event was a vibrant display of India’s rich heritage, bringing together diverse traditions through folk dances, music and a spectacular cultural walk. The celebration began with Ganesh Vandana, setting a divine ambience. The stage then came alive with folk music, dynamic solo, group performances and a mesmerising cultural walk that embodied the essence of ‘Unity in Diversity’. Each act highlighted the unique traditions of different states, creating an atmosphere of pride and celebration. Adding to the excitement, celebrity guest Yashika Sharma, a professional model, graced the event with her presence, inspiring students with her journey in the fashion and entertainment industry.

All India Folk Art Contest

Advertisement

Jalandhar: Zorawar Singh, a talented student of MA Music Vocal (2nd semester) at Apeejay College of Fine Arts (ACFA), has brought laurels by securing the first place in mimicry at the prestigious All India Folk Art Contest held in Kartarpur. The event was organised by the Indian Cultural Association. Zorawar Singh outshone competitors, claiming the coveted top position in the contest. Dr Neerja Dhingra, principal of ACFA, congratulated Zorawar on his achievement and encouraged him to continue participating in such competitions. Zorawar Singh has consistently demonstrated his mimicry skills at zonal, inter-zonal, North Zone and national-level youth festivals, earning widespread recognition. Dr Dhingra also commended the dedicated efforts of Amandeep Singh from the Department of Theatre and Harmeek Singh from the Department of Music, who played an instrumental role in mentoring and guiding him toward success.

National Science Day

Advertisement

Jalandhar: The School of Natural Sciences under the aegis of GNA University celebrated National Science Day. Dr Vandana Naithani, Assistant Professor in Applied Sciences, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, delivered an expert talk on ‘Lifestyle for Environment’. She motivated the youth to implement small changes in their lifestyle which will leave a significant impact on environment. She motivated the students to reduce greenhouse gas emission by preferring to walk and carpooling so that the zero-emission goal can be attained by 2070. She made the audience familiar with the initiatives taken at the community level and government projects introduced to conserve biodiversity. The lecture concluded by stating, ‘Let’s nurture nature so that we can have better future.’

Polytechnic bags overall trophy

Jalandhar: The students of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, delivered an outstanding performance at the technical festival, “Tech Syphonic-2025”, held at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus. They clinched the overall trophy in the schools and polytechnic category. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh stated that Sahil, Briti Arora and Maan Sikandar (Computer Science) secured first place in project display, while Simran, Pankaj and Shobhit Sharma won the first place in treasure hunt. Additionally, Devdatt claimed the first place in blur grooming, and Ashu Mehra secured the second place in best out of waste. Dr Jagroop Singh congratulated the entire staff and students on the achievement.

Foundation Day

Jalandhar: St Soldier Group of Institutions celebrates its Foundation Day by providing free education to the needy institutions of the city and their children, medical treatment to the elderly and financial charity for the marriages of girls. A charity of Rs 7.5 lakh was given to institutions like Andh Vidyalaya, Pingla Ghar, Kushth Ashram, Apahaj Ashram, Nari Niketan, Unique Home, Thalassemia (NGO), 13-13 Hatti, Aakhri Umeed etc. MD Prof Manhar Arora and all the directors, principals and more than 3,000 staff members participated in the programme. Group chairman Anil Chopra and Sangeeta Chopra congratulated everyone on this day.

Students excel in Olympiad

Jalandhar: Students of State Public School showcased their academic excellence in the recently held Olympiad, demonstrating their dedication for learning. A total of 18 students appeared for the General Knowledge Olympiad, while 40 students participated in the English Olympiad. Navya from Class 1, Seerat Kaur from Class 2, Ragya Mankotia from Class 3, Jasmine from Class 6 and Lovedeep from Class 11 displayed exceptional performance in the English Olympiad and were honoured with gold medals and certificates for their outstanding achievements.

curriculum enrichment Workshop

Jalandhar: Ivy World School, under the aegis of Vasal Education, organised a workshop on ‘Curriculum enrichment for teachers’, aimed at enhancing teaching methodologies through a well-designed and integrated curriculum. The workshop commenced with discussions on transforming traditional teaching methods to align better with real-world applications. Educators were encouraged to bridge the gap between classroom concepts and practical implementation, fostering a more comprehensive and engaging learning experience for students. More than just an educational session, the workshop served as a platform for introspection and innovation. Teachers explored modern teaching strategies that prioritise conceptual understanding over rote learning.

Spring carnival

Phagwara: Spring Carnival was organised at Kamla Nehru Primary School, Guru Hargobind Nagar, with enthusiasm. Students from Nursery to grade II presented beautiful performances. School headmistress Jyoti Bhardwaj welcomed the guests and parents. The students presented songs and dances related to the spring season. Bhangra by grade II students became the main attraction. Various games were organised by the staff for the children and parents.

GNDU results

Jalandhar: A B Voc Fashion Technology (Semester IV) student of PCM SD College for Women has made the institution proud with her performance in the GNDU University results. Manisha secured the second position in the university, achieving an impressive 9.20 CGPA out of 10.