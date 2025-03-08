Campus notes:

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised its 13th Annual Sports Meet-2025 to encourage the students to develop the sportsman’s attitude of accepting challenges and overcoming obstacles. Commandant Gurtejinder Singh graced the occasion as chief guest. The event started with a welcome speech by Dr RS Deol (Director, LKCTC). Students took part in various games like 100m race, lemon race, 3-leg race, matka race, sack race, long jump, tug of war, basketball and shot put. In the end, medals were distributed to the winners.

Graduation ceremony

The graduation ceremony for pre-primary students of Innocent Hearts, Green Model Town, was organised with enthusiasm. The chief guest for the event was Himani Mittal, educational consultant behavioural counsellor and pedagogy expert. The graduation ceremony for KG-II students featured a variety of performances, including a welcome song, motivational songs and energetic dances like ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Dreamers’. The young graduates, transitioning from the pre-wing to the primary wing, were honoured with degrees while dressed in convocation attire. Principal Rajeev Paliwal addressed the parents, emphasising that the graduation ceremony was designed to boost students’ confidence and prepare them for their further academic journey. Dr Palak Gupta Bowry (Director, CSR, Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust) was present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Visit by govt school students

Students from Government Senior Secondary School, Sachi Pind, visited Mehr Chand Polytechnic College. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh stated that the polytechnic offered various scholarships to underprivileged students. The programme commenced with a video about the college, presented by the Head of the Electronics and Computer Department, Prince Madan. Following this, students toured the Computer and Electronics Department. Similarly, the heads of different departments—Dr Rajeev Bhatia (Civil), Kashmir Kumar (Electrical), Dr Sanjay Bansal (Pharmacy), Manju Manchanda (Science), Richa Arora (Mechanical), Sudhansh Nagpal (Automobile) and Tarlok Singh (Workshop)—provided insights about their respective departments.

Advertisement

Apeejay Spark 2025

Around 1,000 students from 25 colleges participated in the 11th Apeejay Spark-2025 event held at Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus. The events included Ad Mad Show, debate, business plan, Net Savvy, LAN gaming, logic testing, Moving it around the slides, on-the-spot painting, debugging, street play, folk dance, poster making, and many more. The event commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting by Director Dr Rajesh Bagga. A highlight of the event was the street play competition, where students portrayed pressing social, economic and political issues such as ‘Women Empowerment,’ and ‘Mental Health Awareness.’ The fashion show captivated the audience with its creativity and elegance.

National Grammar Day

Eklavya school celebrated National Grammar Day by conducting activity on the topic ‘Polite words and how to make big sentences’. The teacher conducted an activity for middle school to make students understand how to make long and correct sentences in English and how to keep them grammatically correct. One activity related to the use of polite words was also taught to the students. Principal Komal Arora appreciated the way students learn English with fun.

Visit to Vajra Museum

The young minds of Class 2 from State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, embarked on an educational visit to the Vajra Museum, a repository of India’s military heritage. This insightful excursion aimed to introduce students to the rich history of the Indian Army, its weapons and various defence equipment. Guided by museum officials and teachers, the students were enthralled by the extensive collection of historical arms, modern military gear and wartime artifacts. The visit provided a first-hand look at the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces, fostering a sense of patriotism and admiration among the young learners. Principal Savina Bahl said that the visit aimed at instilling a sense of patriotism, curiosity and respect for the armed forces.

Training programme

Manav Sehyog School reinforced its dedication to educational excellence by conducting a transformative two-day capacity-building workshop. The programme was designed to enhance teaching practices, with focus on key initiatives of NEP-2020. Led by experienced facilitators MP Sharma and Abhishek S. from Voice of Choice, New Delhi, the workshop equipped educators with innovative tools to create engaging, student-centric learning environments. Through interactive sessions, hands-on activities and collaborative discussions, teachers gained valuable insights into competency-based learning and effective assessment techniques.

MoU for software training

Phagwara: The Department of Civil Engineering (SEDA-E) at GNA University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Voyage Technologies, a reputed company specialising in civil, mechanical and industrial engineering solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance technological advancements in civil engineering education by introducing 12D Model, a cutting-edge software designed for surveying, alignment design, modelling analysis and construction. The MoU will enable students and faculty at GNA University to gain hands-on experience with industry-leading software, preparing them for real-world challenges. TNS/OC