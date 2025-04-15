Campus notes: Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations

Sanskriti KMV School celebrated the vibrant festivals of Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti with great enthusiasm and cultural fervour, marking a joyful beginning to the academic session 2025–26. The pre-primary wing of the school came alive as little children, dressed in colourful Punjabi attire with phulkari dupattas, performed traditional folk dances like gidda and bhangra. The celebration was graced by the presence of the school Principal, Rachna Monga, who joined the students in their joyful moments. A thematic Punjabi village setup was displayed, showcasing a traditional well, “Bittu Da Ghar,” and traditional delicacies like sarson da saag, makki di roti, and chatti di lassi, all creatively presented by the students. Additionally, exhibits such as a spinning wheel, a traditional bullock cart, and a vibrant bazaar captivated everyone’s attention.

Bhangra Workshop Held

Delhi Public School celebrated the joyous festival of Baisakhi, highlighting the spirit of harvest, gratitude, and community bonding. The celebrations began with a soulful shabad, setting a spiritual tone for the day. Students shared an uplifting “Thought of the Day,” followed by an informative talk and a Baisakhi-themed quiz that enriched their understanding of the festival’s significance. The highlight of the event was a dynamic bhangra performance that filled the atmosphere with energy and excitement. A bhangra workshop further engaged students, offering them hands-on experience of this traditional Punjabi dance form. Principal Ritu Kaul appreciated the students, danced with them, and remarked that celebrations like this help children connect with their roots and understand the cultural wealth of our lands.

Advertisement

Festival of Harvest Celebrated

Various school branches of the St. Soldier Group of Institutions celebrated the festival of Baisakhi, with the presence of the Director, Principal, and other group staff members. On this occasion, students dressed in Punjabi folk attire, and the school campuses were decorated to reflect the traditional essence of Punjab, showcasing its rich heritage. Heritage games were made available for the students, along with several engaging activities for parents. Students also organised a Jago procession during which the dholi made everyone dance to the beats of the dhol. On this auspicious occasion, students dressed in vibrant Punjabi outfits performed bhangra, gidda, and folk songs—art forms that are gradually fading in today’s time. Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated the students and shared a message of unity on the occasion.

Advertisement

New Academic Session Begins

Ivy World School commenced the new academic session with devotion and grace by organising the recitation of Sri Sukhmani Sahib Path, embracing the spirit of new beginnings and the joyous occasion of Baisakhi. The spiritually enriching programme featured serene shabad kirtan rendered by students, filling the atmosphere with divine vibrations. Adding to the cultural significance of the day, students performed gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art. The school premises were beautifully adorned with traditional decorations, creating an environment of peace, positivity, and celebration. The faculty and students participated with deep sincerity and devotion, fostering a collective sense of unity and spiritual upliftment. CEO Raghav Vasal emphasised that such spiritual gatherings play a vital role in connecting students with their cultural and moral values.