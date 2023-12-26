Campus notes: Annual function at innocent hearts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: During the annual function celebrations of Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, the prize distribution ceremony, ‘Bestowal to the Best’ was held, in which children from all five schools of Innocent Hearts were honoured. Kanwardeep Singh, Chairman, Punjab State Child Rights Protection Commission, was the chief guest on the occasion. Social worker Suman Sareen was the special guest. Various cultural performances were given by the students.

Veer Bal Diwas at gurukul school

Veer Bal Diwas was marked by students of Gurukul School by paying tributes to the supreme sacrifice of Sahibzadas. A special assembly was organised, in which through hymns, speeches and poems, the students made everyone aware about the martyrdom of Sahibzadas. More activities were organised to commemorate Veer Baal Diwas, including literary and art activities. School director Sushma Handa and principal Radha Gakhar motivated the students be fearless on the occasion.

Environment protection camp

The fifth day of NSS camp was organised at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. The day was started with the DAV Gaan. NSS adviser Anjana Bhatia and coordinators Veena Arora and Harmanu Paul welcomed the principal, Prof Ajay Sareen. The volunteers celebrated Christmas and cut cakes. They went to Gillan village and organised a camp to raise awareness on environment protection. A plantation drive was held on the occasion.

100 pupils attend NSS camp

The NSS unit of DAV College commenced a seven-day camp under the guidance of principal Rajesh Kumar. In the inaugural ceremony, NSS programme officers and volunteers extended a formal floral welcome to the principal. In his address, Kumar highlighted the historical perspective of NSS, emphasising its significance in fostering a positive mindset among youth. Coordinator Sahib Singh detailed the entire schedule of the camp being attended by 100 volunteers.

Christmas celebrations

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated the festival of Christmas with zeal and enthusiasm. The celebrations were jointly organised by Department of Student Welfare, KMV Hostel, and PG Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. On the occasion, various activities such as Christmas carols, English song, poetry recitation, Christmas and New Year card-making were held. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that the message of Jesus Christ of universal brotherhood, communal harmony and the service of poor should motivate each and every person to contribute for the betterment of the society.

Session dwells on cyber security

A seven-day NSS camp commenced at Police DAV Public School. As many as 76 volunteers, including teachers, were registered for the same. Principal Rashmi Vij flagged off the camp and encouraged volunteers to work with dedication for the welfare of society. An introductory session on the importance of NSS camp was conducted by programme officers. A session on cyber security was conducted by Rajeev Verma and Divya. It was followed by slogan writing and poster-making activities.

Annual Sports Day at st soldier

St Soldier Divine Public School organised its annual sports day. Students showed their skills by participating in frog race, back race, banana race, one-legged race, etc. The students who secured the positions were honoured with medals by school director Amrik Singh Minhas. Group chairman Anil Chopra and vice-chairperson Sangeeta congratulated the award winners.