Campus notes - annual sports day in Jalandhar

Annual Sports Day

Advertisement

The Department of Physical Education and Sports of Lyallpur Khalsa College organised its annual sports day, with Olympian and MLA Pargat Singh as chief guest. Principal Dr Rashpal Singh Sandhu and Dean Sports Dr Simranjeet Singh Bains welcomed him. The Principal highlighted the role of physical activity in reducing stress and promoting mental well-being. Events began with a volleyball match between Arts Avengers and Science Smashers. Competitions included races, shot put, long jump and tug of war. Winners were awarded in various categories.

Advertisement

FunAthon 2026 to celebrate fitness

Advertisement

Apeejay Rhythms Kinderworld celebrated its annual sports day – “FunAthon” with spirited participation. The celebration took off in the presence of Olympian Manpreet Singh, former Captain of the Indian Hockey Team, along with his wife Illi Sadduque. The event was formally declared open by Principal Dr Rajesh Chandel and Incharge Rhythms Nidhi Ghai. A variety of races, including the pop and run race, set and sprint hurdle race were organised for the children and their fathers. Special games were also arranged for mothers, who enthusiastically cheered and supported the participants.

Short-term course at Polytechnic

Advertisement

A three-day short term course is being organised by National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR Chandigarh) at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar from February 25 to 27. The theme of the course is “Instructional Design and Delivery.” Principal Dr Jagroop Singh informed that Prof AB Gupta, Head of the Educational Department at NITTTR, will serve as the chief resource person for the course. Approximately 35–40 teachers from various institutions will participate, including representatives from Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology, Guru Nanak Dev Polytechnic, and Ramgarhia Polytechnic College, among others.

Felicitation ceremony

Eklavya School organised a grand felicitation ceremony - J K Gupta Awards - to honour principals, teachers, students and non-teaching staff for their dedication, hardwork, and valuable contribution to the institution. The awards were presented by the school Director Seema Handa, who appreciated the relentless efforts of the staff and remarkable achievements of the students. Customised photo frames awards were presented to everyone. Each frame featured the individual photograph of the recipient, making the honour deeply personal and memorable. For students, the backside of the frames carried specially written anecdotes describing their unique qualities, talents and positive attributes.

Golden threads of karma

Ivy World School presented thematic event, “The Golden Threads of Karma”. The event conveyed the timeless message that good deeds weave a bright future, while negative actions leave lasting consequences. Through this well-planned theme, the students shared their understanding of karma and the importance of doing good in a simple yet impactful manner. The stage came alive with engaging role plays, lively dance performances and melodious musical presentations, all reflecting how positive actions influence one’s character and choices. Director Aditi Vasal expressed happiness and said that such events prove to be a platform for the students to come together and show their inherent talents.

Kamla Nehru Public School

Kamla Nehru Public School, Chak Hakim, celebrated Spring Carnival with great enthusiasm and vibrancy. Nearly 330 students from Nursery to Class III participated in the event. The programme featured melodious spring songs and lively dance performances, reflecting the energy and excitement of the season. Children conveyed their thankfulness to their parents, grandparents, friends, siblings and the school. Declaring themselves as “Gratitude Kids,” the students created a touching and memorable moment that gently reminded everyone to cherish nature, love, and the many blessings in life. P. K. Dhillon, Principal (Admin & Innovation), congratulated the students for their spirited and commendable performances.