Campus notes: Annual Training Camp at HMV

Students who were felicitated at the closing ceremony of the 10-day NCC Combined Annual Training Camp at HMV.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: On the final day of the Combined Armed Training Camp at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, a motivational talk to join the armed forces was delivered by Col K D Singh, an alumnus of 2 PB NCC Air Wing, Amritsar. The closing address was delivered by Camp Commandant Maj Amanpreet Kaur, Administrative Officer, 2 Pb (G) Bn NCC. During her address, she thanked Principal Prof Ajay Sareen for her kind cooperation throughout the camp. Then she thanked Deputy Camp Commander Lt Sonia Mahindru, ANO, HMV, Camp Adjutant Lt Sunita Devi, ANO, GNN College for Women, Nakodar, and all ANOs from different institutions who were detailed for the camp. She thanked Senior GCI Parvati Chauhan, Senior GCI Sandeep and GCI Anju Sharma for their wholehearted support. During the camp, the following team of 2 Punjab Girl Bn was present in the camp - Sub Maj Banwari Lal Meena, Sub Maj Gurcharan Singh, Sub Maj Jasbir Singh and Sub Maj Parmjeet Singh. Principal Dr Sareen said the camp was a great learning experience for the cadets. Lt Sonia Mahindru said HMV Cadets won two gold medals in guard of honour, three silver medals in drill and two silver medals in group dance. Cadet Anchal was awarded two gold medals for being Company Senior and Best Turnout.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

Dr Jaspal Singh, Principal of Lyallpur Khalsa College, has been appointed as observer of the All India Inter-Varsity Championship 2023-24 being organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, from January 2-12 at Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Khiala. A total of 32 university teams are participating in the championship, which has been divided into eight pools as per AIU rules. The championship is being organised on a league-cum-knock-out basis. The appointment has been made because of Dr Jaspal Singh's specialisation in sports and contribution in the field of competitive sports.

PCM SD College for Women

The NSS unit of PCM SD College for Women organised a seven-day special camp at Patara village. Various activities were conducted including yoga and meditation sessions, nail art, crafting beautiful items from waste materials and a speech on the use of brass and steel utensils instead of disposable items under the Swachh Bharat initiative. Eye check-up camps were also held by doctors from Pal Hospital. Volunteers cleaned parks and planted trees in the village. President Naresh Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar lauded the efforts of the NSS unit for the initiative. The event was coordinated by NSS Programme Officers Sunita Bhalla, Manmeet Kaur, Akvinder Kaur, Dr Anju Bala, Manpreet Kaur, Shobha, Rohini, Ashna, Pooja Singh, and Mehak.

State Public School

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised an activity for the kindergarten. The name of the activity was button printing. Tiny tots showcased their talent of using colours in various ways. They depicted their cognitive skills. The activity was conducted to improve the hand and eye coordination along with the gripping power. The entire activity was based on the guidelines of the National Education Policy. President Dr Narotam Singh and Principal Savina Bahl appreciated the performance of kids and promised to carry such activities in future also.

Swami Sant Dass Public School

A CBSE-Capacity Building Programme on art integration in learning was conducted at Swami Sant Dass Public School. The resource persons for the session were luminaries in the field of education and training - Paramjeet Kaur Dhillon, Principal, Kamla Nehru Public School, Phagwara, and Rajesh Chandel, Principal, Dass and Brown World School, Ferozepur. The interactive and fun-filled workshop was attended by the teachers of the school. The session dealt with the importance of art integration in learning as an important tool of competency-based education as per the guidelines of the New Education Policy and imparted the information through activities, interactive sessions and presentations. The teachers learnt interesting ways of integrating art like music, dance, acting, painting in the curriculum to make classroom teaching more effective and long lasting. Principal Dr Sonia Mago addressed the participants and apprised them of incorporating new techniques and encouraged them to update new pedagogical techniques for better learning outcomes.

