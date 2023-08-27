Campus notes: Connecting kids to nature

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A bird feeding activity was organised in the kindergarten of State Public School. The kids were overjoyed while feeding these tiny gifts of nature. They fed the birds with different grains and seeds. The mentors were all set to help the learning bodies to link to nature. President Narotam Singh, vice-president Gagandeep Kaur and Principal Savina Bahl appreciated the efforts made by the mentors and the students to take care of nature.

Alumni Talk

The Alumni Committee of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering hosted an alumni talk featuring guest speaker Jatinder J Singh, associate professor of marketing and business ethics at EADA Business School, Barcelona, Spain. The event centred around the theme ‘Unleashing leadership potential to navigate success’ and provided valuable insights into leadership, purpose-driven contributions, effective communication, and ethical decision-making. Singh emphasised on the role of purpose in shaping one’s leadership journey and encouraged attendees to channel their efforts towards making a positive impact on society. Rajesh Bagga, director of the institute, said that Singh’s journey was an inspiration for students.

Inter-House Show & Tell Competition

Shiv Jyoti Public School Management organised inter-house show and tell competition for Class 1 and II students. The participants put forth their enthralling performance. Nearly 18 participants took part in the competition. Students selected various topics like bicycle, radio, globe, raincoat, helmet, smart phone, etc. Final judgement was made by Vaishali Sehgal and Megha Kumar. Rupneet Singh Bhatia bagged the first position and Hargun Kaur second. Pulkit Dhir bagged the first position and Pariniti Kalia got the second position. Rushika Gupta stood third.

HMV Players in Asian Games

Players of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya will participate in Asian Games to be held at Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8. Principal Ajay Sareen told that Kaveri (canoeing), Shikha Chauhan (kayak), Lute Mayuri (cycling) and Radhika (wrestling) will participate in Asian Games. She congratulated the players, coaches and faculty members of sports department Navneet Dhadha, Ramandeep Kaur and Pragati.