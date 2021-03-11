Campus notes: Cultural event at Sanskriti KMV

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Dedicated to the 75 years of India’s Independence, as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Sanskriti KMV School hosted an event showcasing the rich cultural grandeur of India through an Odissi dance performance by an eminent artist Kavita Dwibedi and her team of co artist in collaboration with SPIC MACAY. On the occasion, Anuradha Sondhi, national executive SPIC MACAY, Jyoti Saggi and school Principal Rachna Monga were present. Rachna Monga in an appreciation address pertaining national fiesta Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav raised the curtain over school’s aim to invite renowned personalities in the field of art, culture and innovation as well bring in groundbreaking openings for the students to visit unexplored places of historical relevance.

Students tie rakhi to ITBP soldiers

The festival of love, affection and trust was celebrated by tying rakhi to the soldiers of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) by students of St Soldier Group of Institutions. On the occasion, vice-chairperson of St Soldier Group Sangeeta Chopra, Officer-in- Command Manjit Singh Dhami, Deputy Commandant Ramesh C, Assistant Commandant Gurminder Singh, Amar Singh and Dr Sapna Assistant Commandant (medical officer), Principal Reena Agnihotri, students of St Soldier Divine Public School were present. Sangeeta Chopra and students wished the brave soldiers a long life by putting tilak on their foreheads and by tying beautiful rakhis on their wrists. The brave soldiers gave their best wishes to students. While congratulating everyone on the occasion of Rakhi, Chopra and Manjit Singh Dhami asked the youth to contribute to world peace by celebrating each and every festival with love and emotion.