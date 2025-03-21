Campus notes: Foundational wing function

The foundational wing of Delhi Public School presented the much awaited annual day. The evening commenced with a warm welcome to pro vice-chairman Thakur Arun Singh and director of the school Vinod Sharma by principal Ritu Kaul. As a gesture of respect and appreciation, the guests were presented with saplings and colourful ‘Nemo’ themed badges. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp marked the auspicious beginning of the event. The young performers brought the enchanting underwater world of “Finding Nemo” to life, vividly portraying Marlin and Dory’s adventurous quest for Nemo. Their performance blended humour, emotions and valuable life lessons—overcoming fear, trusting others, perseverance, teamwork and embracing differences. Dory’s mantra, “Just keep swimming”, symbolised resilience, while the story also highlighted the beauty of marine life and the need for environmental conservation. Thakur Arun Singh lauded the dedication and hard work of the students, teachers and organisers who made the event a success.

Inter-College Math Competition

Phagwara: The Mathematics Department of Ramgarhia College has achieved a feat by winning the overall trophy at the Inter-College Mathematics Competition held at DAV University in collaboration with the PSCST, NCSTC and DST, Government of India. The students of Ramgarhia College, under the guidance of Dr Vandana Bansal, Head of the Mathematics Department, participated in various events. Gaganpreet Kaur Bhamra and Taniya won the first prize in mathematical poster presentation and mathematical model exhibition. Abhishek and Chahat secured the second position in mathematical origami. President of Ramgarhia Educational Council Manpreet Kaur Bhogal expressed her joy and appreciated Dr Vandana Bansal and the students (Gagan Bhamra, Taniya, Abhishek and Chahat) for this achievement. She said that Dr Vandana Bansal encouraged the students to enhance their mathematical understanding through analytical thinking and technical knowledge, and inspired them to consider mathematics not just as a subject, but a part of life. This motivated them to win the overall trophy in the competition.

Fashion Show

Jalandhar: The Department of Fashion Design at CT Group of Institutions organised its much-awaited annual fashion show, “The Runway 2025”. The show featured a line-up of themes, ranging from wedding collections, Vintage Goth, fusion attire and executive dresses to eco-friendly ensembles. Each collection highlighted the imagination and craftsmanship of the students, who skillfully blended traditional styles with contemporary designs. The runway came alive with vibrant colours, bold concepts and experimental silhouettes that pushed the boundaries of conventional fashion. Several awards were presented to recognise outstanding contributions. In the ‘Corporate Dudes’ category, Harsh was awarded Best Model title while Parmeet Kaur, a student of B.Sc Fashion Design semester 4, won Best Designer. ‘Bharat Ka Libas’ saw Karam Cheema from CTIHM named Best Model, and Sangeeta from B.Sc Fashion Design semester 6 was recognised as Best Designer. In the ‘Cute Cuddle’ category, Gunika (UKG) was chosen as Best Model, with Jagriti, Simran and Urvashi from B.Sc. Fashion Design semester 2 winning the Best Designer title The ‘Vintage Goth’ collection stood out, with Henrick from BTTM semester 2 as Best Model and Gurleen Kaur from M.Sc Fashion Design semester 2 as Best Designer. For ‘Fusion Finesse’, Sangeeta was awarded Best Model title, while Bhavan and Himanshu from B.Sc Fashion Design semester 6 got Best Designers title.

Inter-College CompetitionS

Jalandhar: The students of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering got top positions in multiple inter-college competitions held at prestigious educational institutions. In the “Plasma 2025” competition at Lyallpur Khalsa College, students excelled in technical and business-related events. First prizes were bagged by Simranjot Kaur and Simran in Logic Whirlpool, Meghdeep Kaur and Sukhnandan Kaur in Net Savvy, Vedant Malhotra in Tech GD, and Charnjot Singh and Harshal in Web Portal Development. Additionally, students also won second and third prizes in multiple categories, reinforcing their technical expertise. The institute was also awarded the prestigious first runner-up trophy for its overall performance. At “Brainstorm 2025” hosted by KMV, Jalandhar, students from the MBA programme showcased their intellect and quick thinking, securing second prize in the quiz competition and Brush Rush. Isha, Bidesh Bhuimali and Himanshu Sharma brought laurels to the institution through their commendable performances. The “Kshitij 2025” competition at GNA University, Phagwara, witnessed a stellar performance by the institute’s students in the Punjabi group folk dance category. Participants, including Bharti, Chandanpreet Kaur, Muskan and Noormiyan Kumari from BBA-IV, along with Ramanpreet Kaur, Sania, Sehajpreet Kaur and others, secured the third prize, displaying remarkable coordination and cultural pride.