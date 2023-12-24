 Campus notes: Innocent Hearts School : The Tribune India

Campus notes: Innocent Hearts School

Students of Innocent Hearts School perform during the annual prize distribution function in Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students of Innocent Hearts School paid homage to the four martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh. A special assembly dedicated to the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas was conducted, wherein the students delivered lectures and poems remembering the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas. The audience was given a brief presentation about the history of the month of Poh. Students sang passionate poems describing the high spirits and bravery of the Sahibzadas. The students were made aware of the fact that all four Sahibzadas sacrificed their lives for the sake of religion at a tender age, and Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed his entire family for the sake of religion and is thus remembered as Sarbans Daani.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

The Department of Physiotherapy of Lyallpur Khalsa College organised an educational tour for its undergraduate students to Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kapurthala. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh welcomed the students and Dr Raju Sharma, head of department. Dr Harinder Singh, associate director of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and his assistants Dr Avneet Kaur and Dr Suman organised a knowledge-sharing lecture for the students. Dr Harinder Singh detailed the implementation of their research findings at Krishi Vigyan Kendra. Dr Avneet Kaur explained how consumption of coarse grains can help people avoid certain diseases, how patients can benefit from them. Dr Suman discussed mushrooms, their health benefits, and ways to grow them at home.

MLU DAV College

Under the guidance of the Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa, Christmas was celebrated at MLU DAV College, Phagwara. Principal Randhawa said the college is dedicated to providing comprehensive education to its students and fostering a vibrant community. She added that Christmas conveys the message of compassion and unity, and everyone should inculcate in themselves the message propagated by Jesus Christ. During the celebrations, the recited poetry, put up musical performances, and showcased beautifully decorated Christmas trees.

Doaba College

A seven-day special National Service Scheme (NSS) camp on the theme 'Viksit Bharat' began at the Doaba College. The camp was formally inaugurated by principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari, Rohit (Hawk Riders Club), Pardeep Kumar, sarpanch of Ballan village, and Dr Arshdeep Singh, NSS coordinator. Principal Bhandari stressed the ancient Indian idea of 'seva parmo dharma' and encouraged the volunteers to whole-heartedly participate in all the activities at the camp. He urged the volunteers to follow the NSS motto, 'Not me But You'. Dr Arshdeep Singh briefed everyone about the importance and relevance of the NSS. The inaugural ceremony was followed by a visit to the college botanical garden, where Dr Rakesh Kumar (department of botany) spoke to the volunteers about medicinal properties of various plants. An expert demonstrated the process of process vermicomposting and vermiwash to the volunteers. The students also took part in a cleanliness drive in the botanical garden. More than 60 NSS volunteers and seven programme officers were present during the inauguration.

Model United Nations extravaganza

In a resounding testament to Vasal Education's unwavering commitment to cultivating future leaders and instilling global consciousness in them, a two-day Model United Nations (MUN) Conference and training was held from December 21 to 22. Institutions such as GEMS Cambridge International School, Hoshiarpur, IVY World School, Jalandhar, and Cambridge International School, Dasuya, were among the participants. Nearly 120 students from classes IX to XII showcased their talent, actively participating in discourses on global issues. Jacob Keeley, advisor from Alma College, USA, was the keynote speaker. The title of honoured delegates was bestowed on six participants - Japneet Kaur (GEMS), Shivanshi Tayal (Ivy World), Ramanjit Kaur (CIS Dasuya), Aarul Goyal (Ivy World), Piya Uppal (GEMS) and Rohini (CIS Dasuya).

Apeejay School

Khwaishein, the annual appreciation day of Apeejay School, Model Town, was graced by former shot putter Bahadur Singh, now Commandant of 7 PAP Batallion in Jalandhar, and Kapurthala SDM Lal Vishwas, the guest of honour. A play titled Khwaishein, highlighting the issue of parental expectations and pressure on children, was presented on the occasion. Mesmerising dance performances by the students took everyone's breath away. Principal Malkiat Singh, presenting the annual report, said that students are provided with every possible opportunity to explore their full potential. A foot-tapping bhangra performance was the high point of the closing session.

