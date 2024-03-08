 Campus notes: International Women’s Day celebrated : The Tribune India

Girls perform during the celebrations of International Women's Day at Apeejay College in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, in collaboration with Rajeshwari Kala Sangam celebrated and saluted women power. A major highlight of these celebrations was Vidha Lal, a multi-faceted Kathak exponent of Jaipur Gharana, a disciple of Guru Gitanjali, who has been conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. She entered her name in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2011 and is also a recipient of Ustad Bismillah Khan Award given away by the Sangeet Natak Akademi for the year 2018. Her breath-taking Kathak performance along with her team impressed the gathering. Addressing the audience, Vidha Lal said, "Women are such strong force that they can attain everything they put their mind to and create history."

Slogan writing competition

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and NSS unit of GNDU Regional Campus at Ladhewali on Thursday celebrated International Women's Day by organising a slogan-writing competition. Students wrote beautiful slogans on women empowerment. The first prize was bagged by Gajender Singh while the second prize was won by Ashish Malhotra. Dr Namrata Joshi, Head of the Department, discussed the significance of International Women's Day and also said that women should voice opinions and fight for their rights. "Our society needs a lot of change in this direction as women are still suffering from an identity crisis," she said. Dr Charan Kamal Walia, Programming Officer, NSS unit, Savita and Dr Sukriti were also present on the occasion.

School bags award

Sanskriti KMV School has clinched the 'Times Applaud Merit Awards 2023-24 in Education' in the category of Outstanding Student Education. Principal Rachna Monga, while expressing her joy, remarked, "The recognition reaffirms our dedication to foster a nurturing educational environment that empowers our students to excel academically, morally and socially. It's a result of collective efforts of our passionate educators, supportive parents and diligent students." Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, congratulated Team Sanskriti and stated that holistic educational experience is imparted that goes beyond textbooks, focusing on character development, critical thinking and innovation.

Shivratri festival celebrated

The festival of Mahashivratri was celebrated in all the schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Nurpur, Cantt, Jandiala Road and Kapurthala Road). The purpose of the festival was to show faith in the divine among the students and develop spiritual qualities in them. Little children came dressed in the costumes of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati and showed their reverence, faith and belief in Almighty. On the occasion, a special prayer meeting was organised in the school. The mantra 'Om Namah Shivay' was chanted by the children. Sharmila Nakra (Deputy Director, Cultural Affairs) said that Mahashivratri is not only a festival but also a symbol of unwavering faith in religion among every countryman.

Friendly cricket match

A friendly cricket match was played in Lyallpur Khalsa College, between the teaching and non-teaching XIs. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Arun Dev Sharma (HOD Biotechnology) and Surinder Kumar Chalotra (PA to the Principal), were the captains of the respective teams. The Teaching XI won the match by seven wickets after restricting the Non-Teaching XI to a score of 99. Prof Ajay Kumar of the Teaching-XI was adjudged Man of the Match for his batting display. In the post-match ceremony, Principal Dr Jaspal Singh congratulated the winning team and appreciated the spirit and sportsmanship with which this annual match was played.

‘Work for gender equality in society’

St Soldier Law College celebrated International Women's Day by honouring social activist and former Civil Surgeon Dr Gurinder Kaur Chawla and five distinguished students from various disciplines. These were Manvir Kaur, Academics, Aarzoo (Culture), Divyansh (Sports), Pooja (NSS) and Amisha (NCC). Dr Gurinder Chawla addressed the students, highlighting the historical and future importance of Women's Day. She referred to discrimination against women in social and economic dealings, health and education. Dr Chawla exhorted the law students to rise to the occasion and work for building gender equality in society. She said India can be a developed nation only if women are made equal partners in progress. Dr SC Sharma welcomed the chief guest and introduced the topic of the day. Dr Meenakshi conducted the stage.

Annual athletics meet

DAV University organised its annual athletics meet. The two-day event was inaugurated with a ceremonial flag-hoisting by Dr Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor and Dr SK Arora, Registrar of the university. More than 300 students participated in the event. The event, led by the university NCC contingent, started with a march past having participants from different departments. The events included races, high jump, shot put, discus, tug of war and triple jump. Various dignitaries at the event included Dr Yeshbeer Singh, Director Sports, CP Singh, Rohit Chauhan, Dr Manju Deorari and Anuradha Chaudhary (all assistant professors). The prizes were given away by Dr Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the university. The Best Athlete (Men) title went to Ankit Kumar and Best Athlete (Women) to Kajal Kumari (both from Physical Education Department).

