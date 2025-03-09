Campus notes: Mammography camp in village

To mark International Women’s Day, the Women Empowerment Cell and Rotaract Club, in collaboration with Rotary Club, Jalandhar West, organised a one-day mammography camp at Verma Palace in Patara village. This initiative aimed to provide accessible healthcare services to women in rural areas, focusing on breast health awareness and early cancer detection. A team of medical professionals, including Dr SPS Grover and Dr Harleen Grover from New Ruby Hospital, conducted mammography screenings and provided medical consultations. Women aged 40 and above were encouraged to undergo screenings for early detection of breast abnormalities or cancer. The session also emphasised the importance of regular check-ups and self-examinations for maintaining breast health.

Celebrating women in cinema

Ivy World School marked Women’s Day by hosting a session with renowned writer and creative producer Sita R Menon. Known for her storytelling prowess, Menon has contributed to acclaimed films such as 99, Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, and A Gentleman. She has also worked on international projects like Citadel: Honey Bunny and Farzi. The event, graced by vice-president of Vasal Education, Ena Vasal, provided students and attendees an opportunity to learn from Menon’s journey and experiences in filmmaking. A special panel discussion followed, where students engaged in insightful conversations with the guest.

Significance of Women’s Day

Tagore’s International Smart School marked Women’s Day with a grand celebration attended by Dean Vinod Shashi Jain and Director Ruchika Jain as chief guests. They were welcomed with floral bouquets and principals and teachers from the three schools under Tagore Educational Society joined the event. A ceremonial cake-cutting was held, and the guests extended their congratulations to all present, emphasising the significance of the occasion.

Health awareness at Emm Aar school

Emm Aar International School commemorated International Women’s Day with a virtual session led by Wing Commander (Dr) Parul Goel from the Air Force Station, Adampur. Dr Goel, an accomplished medical professional specialising in aerospace medicine, delivered a compelling talk on cervical cancer awareness and HPV infection prevention. Her session aimed to educate and empower women about proactive healthcare measures. The event was further honoured by the presence of president Dr Ashish Tandon, director Dr Simmi Tandon, and CEO Mohit S. In her address, Dr Simmi Tandon expressed gratitude to all mothers and highlighted the invaluable role of women in shaping families and society.

Gender equality discussion

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus (AIMETC) observed Women’s Day by addressing the need for gender equality and women’s empowerment. The event highlighted the vital role women play in various sectors — be it as mentors, educators, leaders, or changemakers. Director Dr Rajesh Bagga emphasised the importance of taking decisive action toward gender equity. “Ensuring rights, equality, and empowerment for all women and girls requires more than just discussions — it calls for immediate action. By accelerating efforts in education, leadership, and inclusion, we can create a more equitable world,” he stated. The event concluded with a collective pledge to drive real change beyond Women’s Day celebrations.

Tribute paid to women achievers

St Soldier Group of Institutions paid tribute to outstanding women achievers from Punjab on International Women’s Day. National and international award winners, along with social workers, were invited and felicitated by Group vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra. Among those honoured were Gurjot Kaur, Mandeep Kaur, Ambika, Prabhjot Kaur, Jyoti Gogia, Meenal Verma, and Neelam Salwan. The event featured student performances, including drama and dance, along with a unique modelling segment presented by teachers to promote women’s empowerment. Chopra thanked the guests and motivated students by emphasising that a woman has the strength to face any challenge, anytime, anywhere.

Spirit of women empowerment

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions and College of Education celebrated Women’s Day with the theme ‘Accelerate Action to Support Women Advancement’. The Cultural Committee and Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) organised the event at Saffron Restaurant, IHGI Campus, Loharan. A key highlight was the session ‘Be an All-Rounder’, where speakers emphasised empowerment in academics and personal growth. Deputy Director of Cultural Affairs, Sharmila Nakra, captivated the audience with a powerful poetry recital on women empowerment, inspiring everyone to contribute toward an inclusive society.

session at mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya celebrated Women’s Day with an engaging session under the aegis of NSS and the Women Empowerment Cell. The event featured guest speakers Renu Seth, district president of Mahila Congress (Rural), Jalandhar, and social worker Gahima Aggarwal. Their thought-provoking discussion focused on women’s societal contributions, empowerment, and the challenges they face. Dr Veena Arora, Harmanu, Dr Jyoti Gogia, Dr Anjana Bhatia, and Protima played key roles in organising the event. A short film titled ‘The Power of Women’ was screened, and a symbolic plantation drive was held, representing growth, strength, and sustainability—values that resonate with empowered women.

Silver jubilee celebrations

Marking its 25th anniversary, The Trinity School welcomed its first-ever student, Simran Sohal, as a special guest. Simran, a global representative for Canada, has been crowned International Queen of Coffee Canada 2023, Miss GTA World 2021, and Miss Influencer 2021. Her return to her alma mater was an emotional reunion with Director-Principal Anita Lawrence and her former teachers. Addressing the students, Simran emphasised the importance of respecting teachers and parents while encouraging them to pursue their dreams with determination and passion.