Campus notes: MoU signed

Jalandhar: Sashastra Seema Bal and DAV University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the education of children of Sashastra Seema Bal personnel. The MoU was signed in New Delhi by Pradeep Kumar Gupta, Inspector General (Admn), Sashastra Seema Bal and Dr Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of DAV University, Jalandhar. The collaboration aimed at providing higher and quality education to the children of martyred, serving and retired Sashastra Seema Bal personnel. DAV University would offer 100 seats to the wards of martyred, serving, and retired force personnel on the nomination of SSB. In addition to these 100 enrolments, children of all other martyred SSB personnel, serving and retired force personnel would also be provided quality education at affordable rates in this university.

Kala Utsav

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus students won various prizes at ‘Kala Utsav’ organised in Trinity College. Dr Rajesh Bagga, director, said his students did not only stood out but also clinched multiple awards across various categories. Meghdeep Kaur showcased her expertise and emerged victorious in the Net Savvy contest, securing the first prize. Harleen demonstrated her artistic flair by clinching the second prize in collage making competition. Additionally, Meghdeep Kaur and Diksha Mittal exhibited their prowess in the arena of debate, securing the second prize. Vedant Malhotra and Nandini Bagga showcased their eloquence and analytical skills by securing the third prize in the debate category. Dilpreet Kaur’s exemplary oratory skills earned her the third prize in the elocution.

National Science Day

The two-day National Science Day was held at DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology on the theme ‘Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat. Notable attendees included Sanjeev Juneja, KR Jain, Ahsanulhaq, and others. Dr Sanjeev Naval, principal of DAVIET, highlighted ISRO’s achievements and the role of engineering in national development. Ahsanulhaq praised Indian youth’s resilience in the start-up market, while Dr Kanchan L Singh stressed promoting scientific knowledge. Dr Rajni Sharma expressed gratitude for the insights and encouraged student involvement. The event saw 500 students participating in activities like poster-making and declamation contests.

