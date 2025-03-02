Campus Notes: MoU signed with IBM

Jalandhar: Sant Baba Bhag Singh University and Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School collaborated with IBM Innovation Centre for Education by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The MoU was signed by the Registrar for Sant Baba Bhag Singh University Dr Vikas Sharma and Principal Ranjit Singh along with Trans Neuron Technologies Pvt Ltd CEO Shivam Sharma. Dr Mani Madhukar, programme lead, IBM Innovation Centre for Education, and Sarabjit Singh, GM Partnership and Customer Growth, Trans Neuron Technologies Pvt Ltd, were also present on the occasion.

Expert talk organised

Jalandhar: The Applied Science Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised an expert talk on ‘Engineer’s Career point’. Gurminder Singh, the managing director, Coder Roots (Mohali), was the resource person of the day. He offered insightful concepts to students that are helpful in the technology sector and beneficial in empowering their digital transformation journey through web designing, graphic designing, mobile applications and networking. Since Python has emerged as a dominating language in a number of domains such as data analysis, web development, automation and artificial intelligence, he placed a great emphasis on it.

Advertisement

Placement drive conducted

Jalandhar: Five mechanical engineering students from DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology graduating in July, have been selected by Gardex India Pvt Ltd. The selection process included multiple rounds, comprising an online test, technical assessment and HR interview. The selected students — Lovekesh Verma, Sahil Kumar, Bobby, Gaurav and Ravin Kumar — will join as graduate engineer trainees and contribute to various projects.

Advertisement

Students achieve merit positions

Jalandhar: Students of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering have achieved merit positions in IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) rankings. The students who have secured top ranks in their respective disciplines are Neha, second position in MCA; Kamalpreet Kaur, second position in BTech CSE (IoT & CS including Blockchain); Raavi Chauhan, third position in BTech CSE (AI & ML); Mansi Rani, third position in BTech CSE (IoT & CS including Blockchain); Honey Pathania, fifth position in BTech CSE (AI & ML); Harsh Mankotia, sixth position in BTech CSE (AI & ML); and Akansha Tyagi, seventh position in BTech CSE (AI & ML).

Session on Role of NGOs

Jalandhar: The Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) and the Cultural Enlightenment Cell of PCM SD College for Women, in collaboration with NGO Divya Drishti, organised an insightful session on ‘Role of NGOs in Nurturing Entrepreneurs and Startups’ on the eve of NGO Day. The session featured Parveen Abrol, president of Divya Drishti, as the resource person. Abrol, a dynamic leader and social entrepreneur, has been actively supporting aspiring business minds through her NGO.