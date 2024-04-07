Campus notes: NSS SPACE CONTEST-2024

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: In the 11th consecutive year, Sri Chaitanya School emerged the world champion in the US NSS Space Contest-2024. Approximately over 28 countries participated in the contest and the students of Sri Chaitanya made the country No.1 in the world. Seema, director of Sri Chaitanya, said three cash awards were announced by NSS in the contest and two cash awards were won by only one (Sri Chaitanya) for the second year in a row. She said no one has achieved the feat till now. Similarly, Seema said a total number of winning projects 62 - world 1st prize - 7 projects, world 2nd prize - 11 projects and world 3rd prize - 15 projects - were achieved by only Sri Chaitanya. She said more than 500 students participated in the 62 winning projects and success.

World Health Day

Under 'Disha - An Initiative' run by Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, World Health Day was celebrated in all five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Nurpur Road, Cantt.-Jandiala Road and Kapurthala Road). On the occasion, awareness lectures were given to the students of Grades III and IV to apprise them of food safety. They were taught meditation through the 'Connecting with Your Soul' activity. The Sports Club conducted 'Yogalets' activity with the students of Class VI, in which they were taught to restrain the mind and control the mind through spiritual process. The Health and Wellness Club conducted 'Symposium through Peers' activity with the students of grade VII, in which discussion was done on World Health Organisation. Students gave presentations on 'Personal Hygiene' and 'Nutritious Food'. Poster-making activity was conducted with the students of grade VIII by Health and Wellness and Art Club.

Sanskriti KMV School

On the occasion of World Health Day, Sanskriti KMV School organised a series of activities aimed at promoting health awareness among its students. The day was marked by various events emphasising the importance of maintaining good health practices. Students beautifully expressed their thoughts on health and well-being through verses. During the assembly session, hygiene habits were taught to the students by faculty members. Students actively participated in invigorating exercises, highlighting the significance of physical activity in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Students enthusiastically contributed to the day's celebration by bringing in healthy food options. Principal Rachna Monga expressed her delight at the students' active participation.

CJS Public School

World Health Day was celebrated in the morning assembly at CJS Public School under the guidance of chairperson Neena Mittal and principal Dr Ravi Suta. After the prayer, various activities were performed. Anchoring was done by Seerat, 'Thought of the day' was presented by Jaskirat Kaur, news by Mayra Sharma, speech by Aradhya, word of the day by Dhirti and pledge by Eknoor Kaur. Yoga activity was also organised for the students of Class IX. Students participated enthusiastically in yoga activity by doing various postures and asanas. The principal told the students that health both physically and mentally is an important component of our lives.

Apeejay School

World Health Day was organised at Apeejay School, Model Town. The celebrations, under the guidance of officiating principal Priyanka Grover and headmistress Namrata Sharma, were a remarkable event that catered to the holistic well-being of students from Classes I to X. The morning began with an exhilarating and engaging aerobics session organised by Rajat Bhagat, a distinguished aerobics trainer hailing from the generation Iron Gym. Subsequently, the focus shifted towards dental health, particularly for students of Classes I to V. Dr Pragati Mohindru, a highly regarded dentist, conducted thorough dental checkups for each student. In parallel, students from Classes VI to VIII delved into a discussion about the essential nutrients required by the human body for optimal growth and development.

Orientation Programme

An orientation programme was conducted at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School for parents of pre-primary classes. A warm welcome was extended to both students and parents, setting the stage for an enriching academic journey ahead. The orientation shed light on the school's focus on holistic development, encompassing academic, social, emotional, and physical growth. Parents gained insights into how the school play an active role in supporting their child's overall well-being. Principal Priyanka Sharma informed that parent orientation programme serves as a pivotal platform for educators to establish trust and rapport with parents.

Adventure trip

Shiv Jyoti Public School organised a day trip to Maple Jungle, Anandpur Sahib, for the students of Classes VI to VIII under the patronage of school management and principal Parveen Saili, vice-principal Ramandeep and additional vice-principal Mamta Arora. Children enjoyed adventure activities like zip line, spider web, archery, tyre race, rock climbing etc. They learn to imbibe invaluable insights into life from the environment around them. It was a fun learning experience for all.

Eco Vibes programme concluded

Eco Vibes, a dynamic environmental education programme, drew to a close at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya under the inspiring guidance of principal Prof Ajay Sareen. The initiative, organised in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology and supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Government of India, aimed to foster environmental awareness among the youth.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.