Campus notes: Safety Drill held

Various institutes in Jalandhar, including Emm Aar International School, Adampur, CT Institutes, St Soldier Institutes and KMV College, conducted a safety drill in compliance with the recent government circular. The institutes carried out the drill in a systematic and disciplined manner to raise awareness and emergency preparedness among students and staff. The drill was initiated with a siren, simulating a real emergency situation. Students and staff practiced the evacuation procedure with seriousness and coordination. During the activity, students were trained not only on how to protect themselves but also how to support others around them during an emergency, with a strong focus on staying calm and not panicking.

Day out at water park

Jalandhar: In a delightful blend of fun, Sanskriti KMV School organised a trip to water park, Wonderland, for students from Grades I to XII. The much anticipated trip brought a wave of excitement as students immersed themselves in thrilling rides, splashed joyfully in water zones and bonded with friends amidst a vibrant and energetic atmosphere. Principal Rachna Monga expressed her joy in witnessing such unfiltered moments of childhood. “Seeing our students so happy, carefree and united is a reminder of why we do what we do. These memories are not just picture, they are moments of growth, love and life,” she shared warmly.

Advertisement

Home Decor

Jalandhar: Apeejay College of Fine Arts conducted a skill enhancement workshop titled, ‘Home Décor with Waste Material’, for students who have completed their Grade 12 examinations. Organised by the B.Design department, the workshop taught students how to creatively repurpose everyday waste into attractive and useful décor items. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra highlighted the significance of the initiative, saying, “In today’s times, everyone aspires to have a well-organised and beautiful home. This workshop shows students that even discarded materials can be transformed into eye-catching décor.” Samridhi Sharma from the B.Design department guided students in making clay human figures, jute coasters, decorative wall hangings and candles using the Lippan art technique. The campus was filled with artistic energy as students brought their creative ideas to life. Dr Dhingra lauded Rajni Gupta and Dr Seema Sharma for coordinating the engaging and practical sessions.

Advertisement

Soft Tennis Championship

Jalandhar: Mayor World School’s young athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the 11th Junior State Soft Tennis Championship held at Satluj Tennis Academy, South City, Ludhiana. Demonstrating skill, teamwork and sportsmanship, the school’s teams and individual players secured remarkable positions across various categories. In the team event, the boys’ team clinched the second place, showcasing its dedication and competitive spirit. The team comprised Kritagya Kaushal, Medhansh Thapar, Naman Sachdev, Amay Dixit, Krishiv Mehra, Shaurya Vijan, Maulik Mittal, Siddid Popli and Dhruv Daver. The team consisted of Ganeev Kaur, Agamya Popli, Arshi Chadha, Mannat Kaur and Nitya Mahajan, each contributing to the team’s success with remarkable skill and coordination.

Annual Day Celebrations

Jalandhar: The 25th Annual Day celebrations of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering were held wherein more than 300 meritorious students were awarded for their outstanding achievements in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. Deepinder Singh Garcha, Deputy Commissioner, Excise, was the chief guest. The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director of the institute. He presented an annual report, highlighting key academic milestones, industry collaborations, student placements, faculty achievements and co-curricular accomplishments of the institute over the past year. Vishav Dev Singh of B.Tech (CSE) was honoured with the title of Pinnacle 2024, while Archia of BBA IV was crowned Pinnacle. Dilpreet of B.Com VI and Meghdeep Kaur of MCA IV (Water Conservation).

Save Water campaign

Shiv Jyoti Public School organised Jal Pakhwada activities. As per the instructions of Ministry of Education, Government of India, Jal Pakhwada is being observed to ensure focused participation of students, teachers and parents with all stakeholders to promote water conservation, setting up Jal Shakti Kendra, intensive afforestation and awareness generation in schools. The students were told to minimise water wastage and some practical ways were also suggested to save water at home and in school. A declamation contest was held for the students. A poster-making competition was held for classes 9 to 12 on the theme, ‘Save Water, Save Life’. The colourful charts creatively exhibited the urgency of water conservation. Students of Class 8 participated in article-writing activity. They expressed their great concern on the dire need for water conservation through their insightful articles. The activities were held under the guidance of language teachers, science teachers and activity coordinator Bhavna Sabharwal. Principal Parveen Saili appreciated the efforts made by the children.

Eye and dental camp

A special dental and eye health camp was organised at The Nobel School campus. The objective of this two-day camp was to examine students’ eyes and teeth and raise awareness about health among them. A team of experienced ophthalmologists and dental specialists from the city provided their services. The camp was organised by the school management in collaboration with local health institutions, in which around 400 students participated.