Campus notes: Summer placements at IIM-A

Amritsar: The Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar (IIM-A) achieved a significant milestone by securing summer placements for its entire MBA batch of 2023-2025. The year saw a record-breaking number of participating companies, with over 130 recruiters joining the process, including 40 new participants. The institute highlighted a 7 per cent increase in the top quartile stipend for summer internships, reaching a maximum of Rs 2,00,000. The increase reflects the commitment to provide enriched learning experience for students. Several prominent companies participated in the placement, including Adani Group, American Express, EY, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T and Tata. Notably, start-ups also joined the recruitment drive, offering diverse career opportunities for the students. Prof Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, Director, IIM, Amritsar, said the summer internship programme will provide valuable industry exposure, shaping the careers of students and preparing them for leadership roles.

NBA Accreditation

Jalandhar: The achievements of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College has got the accreditation from National Board of Accreditation, New Delhi, for electrical diploma programme for three years. Principal Jagroop Singh said the accreditation period will be valid up to June 30, 2027, and the students who will complete their study in this programme will get certificates marked as NBA accredited programme. He said this branch had got accreditation for the second time and it has become the first polytechnic college in Punjab which has got this achievement. Principal Jagroop Singh congratulated Kashmir Kumar, HoD, and staff for this achievement. He also congratulated NBA co-ordinator Dr Rajeev Bhatia and praised about the efforts done by the staff. He also addressed that the college had applied for two courses and the result of pharmacy was still awaited.

Foundation Day

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, embraced its foundation day celebration with great enthusiasm and fervour. In a very special assembly, the mentors along with the students celebrated the foundation of the school and a graceful journey of 18 years through various performances like shabad, dance, song and many more. President Narotam Singh, vice-president Gagandeep Kaur and principal Savina Bahl felt elated and promised that the school will reach greater horizons and touch the pinnacle of the education system.

Meditation Session

A meditation session was organised in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School to empower the students to help revive human values and culture and cope with day-to-day stress and achieve concentration and focus. The session was conducted by Narinder Anand and Shweta (national coordinators of youth empowerment group, Amrita University), Ritu and Sandeep. The session was very lively and interesting with lots of physical activities which helped in acquiring mental stability in students

Inter-Class Hindi Debate Contest

An inter-class Hindi debate contest was organised for Classes VI and VII under the guidance of the school management and principal Ravi Suta. The topic of the competition was “Khushnuma Jeevan Ka Adhar Sanjukt Evam Ekal Pariwaar”. The students participated in this contest with enthusiasm. The winners of the contest were — Aradhya from Class VII C got the first position, Gauhar Suri from Class VII A got the second position, Aradhya Shukla from Class VI A got the third position. Chairperson Neena Mittal and principal Ravi Suta appreciated the efforts and enthusiasm of the students.

Placement drive at Khalsa College

The career counselling and placement cell of Khalsa College for Women organised a placement drive. College Principal Dr Surinder Kaur welcomed the Director of Genique Sciences, Navtesh Singh, as she introduced the activities at the college and provided information about the efforts made by the educational institution to make the students self-reliant. Navtesh said that the institute not only helps provide a job but also opens the way for educational development in future. Through PPT, he shared the number of students associated with this team and the experiences gained by them. About 100 graduate and post-graduate students appeared before the interview panel of which 30 students were shortlisted.

SVEEP activities at GSSS

Nodal Officer SVEEP-cum-District Education Officer Rajesh Kumar presided over SVEEP activities conducted at GSSS, Kot Baba Deep Singh and Heritage Street. He urged all voters to exercise their right in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. As per the programme drawn up by the district administration, the students of Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Kot Baba Deep Singh, presented giddha in a bid to generate voter awareness. District SVEEP team member Munish Kumar, Ashu Dhawan and Pankaj Kumar were also present.

Workshop on stress management

A workshop for stress-free life was organised at Khalsa College and Girls Senior Secondary School, under Khalsa College Governing Council. Narendra Anand and Shweta from Amrita University, Kerala, participated in the workshop with the support of school principal Punit Kaur Nagpal and led the students to practice yoga to relax the body and meditate. Nagpal said that everyone was leading a busy life due to which stress, rudeness and irritability have become common among people. To come out of such situations, it is necessary to organise meditation and relaxation camps so that one can reduce mental stress and carry out their daily activities mindfully. On the occasion, the girl students shared their experience and said that such workshops should be held in the school, which help in providing guidance in leading a stress-free life.

