Campus notes: Talent Hunt for new comers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Two-day Talent Hunt, a platform for the freshers to show case their talent, was organised at Apeejay College of Fine Arts. Over 250 students of different departments of the college participated in it which gave them a platform to perform, showcase their talent and at the same time shed off their stage fear and boost confidence. On the first day of the talent hunt, several competitions - poetry recitation, extempore speech, debate, elocution, anchoring, cartooning, collage making, clay-modelling, photography, on-the-spot painting, rangoli, installation, mehndi, phulkari and poster-making - were organized. Students brilliantly performed in these multiple competitions and the first three positions holders were given certificates and prizes. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra appreciated the efforts of Dr Arun Mishra (Observer and Cultural Coordinator), Dr Amita Mishra (Programme In-charge) and Dr Monica Anand (Dean, Functions) for the success of the programme.

Grandparents’ Day

Grandparents along with their grandkids had a fun day as Grandparents' Day was celebrated in MGN Public School campus. They revisited their childhood by playing games like ring the article, hopscotch and sticker pasting. For a change, the kids guided them to showcase their talent in art/craft activities. Assembling jigsaw puzzles, palm painting and origami were other activities of the day. Besides, a stall of various varieties of millets (raw as well as cooked) were put up to spread awareness about sustainable food systems and healthy lifestyles. The day ended on a green note by gifting saplings to grandparents by Hariawal, Punjab.

Inter-College Competition

The PG Department of Political Science, Lyallpur Khalsa College, organised a thrilling Inter-College Competition. It brought together 15 colleges and 90 participants, showcasing their talents in essay writing, slogan writing and declamation. The theme of the events focused on inclusiveness, diversity and a sense of community among participants to foster political awareness, activism and individuality. Principal Prof Jasreen Kaur welcomed the participants from various colleges and encouraged them to showcase their talents. In the essay-writing category, Kirandeep Kaur from Doaba College won the first place, followed by Prabhsimran Kaur from Kanya Maha Vidyalaya at the second place, and Priyanka from Lyallpur Khalsa College at third place.

Power Point Presentation Contest

S Ramanujan Society of Mathematics of PCM S D College for Women organised a 'Power Point Presentation' competition. Around 13 students of BSc (non-medical, computer science and economics) participated in this competition. Students prepared Power Point presentations on topics like 'Maths in Nature', 'Maths in Astronomy', 'Maths in everyday life', 'Maths in Architecture', etc. It was organised to give an opportunity to the students to enhance their presentation skills and to boost up their confidence. Ritika Rana from BSc Computer Science (Semester VI) bagged the first position. Sandesh Preeti of BSc Computer Science (Semester VI) and Nidhi of BSc (non-medical Sem II) got the second and third positions, respectively. Principal Prof Dr Pooja Prashar appreciated the students for their avid participation.

DAV College student shines

Kanchan of DAV College bagged the second position in M Sc (Mathematics) (Semester IV) exams conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University by securing 81.3% marks followed by Jaskirat Singh and Priya who stood at 4th and 8th positions, respectively, in the exams conducted by the university. Besides, Akash, Swati, Preeksha Rana, Himanshu and Nandini also secured distinctions in the university exams. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar congratulated head of department Dr S K Tuli and faculty members of the department and wished success to the achievers of the department.

International Literacy Day observed

International Literacy Day was celebrated by Planning Forum, PG Department of Economics, Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. The celebration was marked by the poster-making competition in which students participated and showcased their talent and zeal for the spread of literacy drive in society. The themes related to education, knowledge, literacy, empowerment were artistically presented on colourful posters. On this day, the faculty members of the department of economics apprised the students of the latest facts and figures relating to literacy scenario in India and discussed far-reaching effects of a literate society on various developing parameters. The first position was bagged by Ekta, a student of BA (Sem-V); Neha, a student of BA (Sem-III); and Geetanjali, a student of B Com (Sem I) won the second and third positions, respectively.

Career Counselling for Students

Amritsar: The PG department of commerce & business administration, Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA), organised a career counselling programme for commerce students in collaboration with the ICAI, Amritsar branch of NIRC. The event was planned and executed under the supervision of Principal Dr Mehal Singh and Dr AK Kahlon, programme director. The resource person of this programme was Triveni Sehgal, Chartered Accountant. Dr Ajay Sehgal, programme co-ordinator, who highlighted the main object of this programme, said it was aimed at helping students align their skills, interests, and aspirations with suitable career options, maximizing their potential for success and fulfilment. She highlighted that a CA was a profession, which gives money, reputation and status at an early age. This profession primarily takes care of taxation, accounting and other commercial matters related to any business.