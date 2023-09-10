 Campus notes: Talent Hunt for new comers : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Campus notes: Talent Hunt for new comers

Campus notes: Talent Hunt for new comers

Campus notes: Talent Hunt for new comers

Students of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women who participated in Talent Hunt in Jalandhar on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Two-day Talent Hunt, a platform for the freshers to show case their talent, was organised at Apeejay College of Fine Arts. Over 250 students of different departments of the college participated in it which gave them a platform to perform, showcase their talent and at the same time shed off their stage fear and boost confidence. On the first day of the talent hunt, several competitions - poetry recitation, extempore speech, debate, elocution, anchoring, cartooning, collage making, clay-modelling, photography, on-the-spot painting, rangoli, installation, mehndi, phulkari and poster-making - were organized. Students brilliantly performed in these multiple competitions and the first three positions holders were given certificates and prizes. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra appreciated the efforts of Dr Arun Mishra (Observer and Cultural Coordinator), Dr Amita Mishra (Programme In-charge) and Dr Monica Anand (Dean, Functions) for the success of the programme.

Grandparents’ Day

Grandparents along with their grandkids had a fun day as Grandparents' Day was celebrated in MGN Public School campus. They revisited their childhood by playing games like ring the article, hopscotch and sticker pasting. For a change, the kids guided them to showcase their talent in art/craft activities. Assembling jigsaw puzzles, palm painting and origami were other activities of the day. Besides, a stall of various varieties of millets (raw as well as cooked) were put up to spread awareness about sustainable food systems and healthy lifestyles. The day ended on a green note by gifting saplings to grandparents by Hariawal, Punjab.

Inter-College Competition

The PG Department of Political Science, Lyallpur Khalsa College, organised a thrilling Inter-College Competition. It brought together 15 colleges and 90 participants, showcasing their talents in essay writing, slogan writing and declamation. The theme of the events focused on inclusiveness, diversity and a sense of community among participants to foster political awareness, activism and individuality. Principal Prof Jasreen Kaur welcomed the participants from various colleges and encouraged them to showcase their talents. In the essay-writing category, Kirandeep Kaur from Doaba College won the first place, followed by Prabhsimran Kaur from Kanya Maha Vidyalaya at the second place, and Priyanka from Lyallpur Khalsa College at third place.

Power Point Presentation Contest

S Ramanujan Society of Mathematics of PCM S D College for Women organised a 'Power Point Presentation' competition. Around 13 students of BSc (non-medical, computer science and economics) participated in this competition. Students prepared Power Point presentations on topics like 'Maths in Nature', 'Maths in Astronomy', 'Maths in everyday life', 'Maths in Architecture', etc. It was organised to give an opportunity to the students to enhance their presentation skills and to boost up their confidence. Ritika Rana from BSc Computer Science (Semester VI) bagged the first position. Sandesh Preeti of BSc Computer Science (Semester VI) and Nidhi of BSc (non-medical Sem II) got the second and third positions, respectively. Principal Prof Dr Pooja Prashar appreciated the students for their avid participation.

DAV College student shines

Kanchan of DAV College bagged the second position in M Sc (Mathematics) (Semester IV) exams conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University by securing 81.3% marks followed by Jaskirat Singh and Priya who stood at 4th and 8th positions, respectively, in the exams conducted by the university. Besides, Akash, Swati, Preeksha Rana, Himanshu and Nandini also secured distinctions in the university exams. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar congratulated head of department Dr S K Tuli and faculty members of the department and wished success to the achievers of the department.

International Literacy Day observed

International Literacy Day was celebrated by Planning Forum, PG Department of Economics, Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. The celebration was marked by the poster-making competition in which students participated and showcased their talent and zeal for the spread of literacy drive in society. The themes related to education, knowledge, literacy, empowerment were artistically presented on colourful posters. On this day, the faculty members of the department of economics apprised the students of the latest facts and figures relating to literacy scenario in India and discussed far-reaching effects of a literate society on various developing parameters. The first position was bagged by Ekta, a student of BA (Sem-V); Neha, a student of BA (Sem-III); and Geetanjali, a student of B Com (Sem I) won the second and third positions, respectively.

Career Counselling for Students

Amritsar: The PG department of commerce & business administration, Khalsa College Amritsar (KCA), organised a career counselling programme for commerce students in collaboration with the ICAI, Amritsar branch of NIRC. The event was planned and executed under the supervision of Principal Dr Mehal Singh and Dr AK Kahlon, programme director. The resource person of this programme was Triveni Sehgal, Chartered Accountant. Dr Ajay Sehgal, programme co-ordinator, who highlighted the main object of this programme, said it was aimed at helping students align their skills, interests, and aspirations with suitable career options, maximizing their potential for success and fulfilment. She highlighted that a CA was a profession, which gives money, reputation and status at an early age. This profession primarily takes care of taxation, accounting and other commercial matters related to any business.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

2
Punjab

Demanding UK national Jagtar Singh Johal's release, British MP Preet Kaur Gill says it's shocking Rishi Sunak isn't going to call for it

3
Trending

Madhuri Dixit was asked to remove blouse, shoot in bra for Amitabh Bachchan film

4
Sports

India-Pakistan match reserve day in Asia Cup leads to huge controversy; here is the clarification

5
Punjab

Capt Amarinder Singh dismisses rumour he met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

6
India

PM Modi, US President Biden announce connectivity corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe

7
Pollywood

Sikh heritage comes alive at special screening of Punjabi film 'Mastaney' in Mumbai

8
Punjab

Decorated Punjab martyr’s son becomes third generation army officer in his family

9
Himachal

G20 summit: Himachal Pradesh showcases handmade artefacts from Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur

10
India

As world leaders arrived, drone flying over central Delhi sent cops into tizzy

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

G20 leaders arrive at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

United Nations Secretary-General Guterres and IMF head Georg...

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

PM Modi, Sunak agree to work for FTA, deepen defence cooperation

PM Modi, Sunak agree to work for FTA, deepen defence cooperation

Biofuel alliance to drive green mission

Biofuel alliance to drive green mission

India urges G20 members to join initiative for raising ethan...

Kerala red rice, Mumbai pao at Prez gala dinner

Kerala red rice, Mumbai pao at Prez gala dinner


Cities

View All

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

Adapting pedagogical transitions in classroom must be gradual: Expert

National Lok Adalat resolves 19,833 cases

14 Benches settle 4,324 cases in Gurdaspur, Batala

Man loses Rs 11L to travel agents

Three held for running illegal liquor bottling plant near Khasa bus stand

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chandigarh readies draft to take over 200 acres of shamlat land

Chock-a-block at counters during National Lok Adalat

Heavy school bags take a toll on students’ health

Haryana Govt pays its share for Metro DPR

Three nabbed with stolen heritage cannon

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

Delhi High court quashes FIR against Air India ex-pilot

RRTS Corridor: NCRTC MD inspects construction works

Delhi woman found dead in Greater Noida

Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati booked for controversial remark on Abdul Kalam

Youth murdered after scuffle

Youth murdered after scuffle

Suicide by brothers: SAD leader seeks arrest of cop

Commission asks Improvement Trust to refund Rs 71.72L to allottee

Lok Adalat settles 44,539 cases, awards Rs 65.53-cr relief

Two arrested for snatching, theft

Patient’s death after falling off stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

Patient's death after falling off a stretcher at Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Three employees suspended, action against others underway

DC office employees on 3-day pen-down strike from tomorrow

Lok adalat settles 36,113 cases; awards of over Rs 77 crore passed

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dulay village boys clinch U-17 football title

Woman dies in hit-and-run, kin lay siege to highway

National Lok Adalat: Over 16K cases settled in Patiala district

National Lok Adalat: Over 16K cases settled in Patiala district

National Lok Adalat: 4,987 resolved in F’garh Sahib

Patiala Admn bans weapons in hotels, marriage palaces