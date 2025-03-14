Campus notes: Wellness Conclave

CT Group of Institutions organised a Wellness Conclave. The event served as a platform for promoting holistic health and wellness, bringing together distinguished medical experts to educate and inspire students, faculty and community members. The conclave witnessed the presence of renowned healthcare professionals from Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Among the key speakers were Dr Rajat Sharma, EP cardiologist; Dr Nishit Sawal, neurologist and Parkinson’s specialist; and Dr Ravul Jindal, director of vascular and endovascular surgery. These experts shared valuable insights into the latest advancements in medical science, preventive healthcare strategies and the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. CT Group’s Managing Director Dr Manbir Singh, Executive Director Dr Nitin Tandon and Head of Physiotherapy Dr Arun attended the event.

Cultural Exchange Programme

Jalandhar: The Cultural Exchange Committee of PCM SD College for Women organised a cultural exchange interactive programme under the Government of India’s ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ project. The initiative aimed to foster cultural engagement among states. As part of this initiative, Punjab is paired with Andhra Pradesh, and PCM SD College for Women signed an MoU with Government College for Women (A), Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, to facilitate the cultural exchange. The guests at the event included K Surya Chandra Rao, Principal , Government College for Women (A), Srikakulam, K Mounika, programme coordinator from the college. They shared valuable insights into the culture and education system of Andhra Pradesh. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr Indu Tyagi, co-incharge of the Cultural Exchange Committee, who expressed gratitude to the guests and participants. Dr Anju Bala was also present at the event. The programme saw the enthusiastic participation of around 50 students from both institutions.

Advertisement

Annual Athletics Meet

Jalandhar: Ivy World hosted the Annual Athletics Meet to celebrate sportsmanship and excellence. The event featured competitions such as sprints and relay races, allowing students to showcase their talent, determination and physical endurance. Director Aditi Vasal said that the athletics meet is a platform to inspire students to embrace the values of discipline, perseverance and teamwork. The meet concluded with an awards ceremony, where outstanding athletes were recognised for their performances. Parents, teachers and well-wishers cheered the young participants and encouraged them in their journey for excellence in sports.

Advertisement

German businessmen visit polytechnic

Jalandhar: Renowned expert in the hand tool industry and prominent industrialist from Germany, Arno Gerrit Verhoog, visited Mehr Chand Polytechnic College. During his visit, he gathered information about the college’s courses, students, syllabus and placement opportunities. He was accompanied by Ajay Goswami, secretary of the DAV College Management Committee. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh warmly welcomed industrialist Arno Gerrit and Goswami and provided them with an overview of the college. They toured the campus infrastructure and appreciated its facilities. The German expert, founder of a tool manufacturing company, was astonished to learn that over 40,000 students have graduated from the institution. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh and Ajay Goswami honoured Verhoog for his contributions.

Youth Exchange Programme

Jalandhar: Five NSS volunteers from Lyallpur Khalsa College attended Border Area Youth Exchange Programme at Pithoragarh, Uttrakhand, and visited Nepal as well. The visit was organised by NYKS under the aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. Principal Dr Suman Chopra, during the felicitation ceremony, asked them about their experiences and advised them to share the values and information with other students as well. Prof Satpal Singh said that these camps enable students to explore their inner strengths, learn valuable information about other states as well as life skills. He said that these national level camps are funded by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, for cultural exchange and personality development of the volunteers. He added that volunteers Kritika, Sneha, Damanpreet Nair, Heera Lal and Mohan Thakur explored Pithoragarh, the UK and visited Nepal also. Moreover, Jaskaran Singh and Anvi attended a national workshop on life skills at Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, Chandigarh.

Rajeshwari Kala Mahotsav

Jalandhar: Apeejay College of Fine Arts commenced its preparations for the upcoming 6th Rajeshwari Kala Mahotsav and golden jubilee celebrations scheduled from April 2 to 5. D Sunit Kaur, Head of the Department of English, addressed the students, offering a glimpse into the grandeur of these landmark celebrations. She highlighted that the event will feature a series of cultural and artistic programmes. A key attraction will be exclusive art and craft workshops showcasing India’s rich artistic traditions. Participants will have the rare opportunity to engage in age-old art forms, including Warli art, Gond art, miniature painting, Madhubani painting, Pipli, pottery, terracotta sculptures, phulkari, block printing and wood inlay work. These workshops are open to all, offering a unique chance to experience and learn from expert artisans. Adding to the festivities, competitions in classical music and dance will be organised, giving talented individuals a platform to showcase their skills and win cash prizes and certificates. Another major highlight is the Inter-State Craft Mela, where artisans from across India, including Odisha, West Bengal and Benaras will set up stalls displaying and selling regional handicrafts, apparel and artwork. There also shall be a live performance by Padma Shri awardee and celebrated folk singer Malini Awasthi. An exclusive painting exhibition will also be held.

Youth Parliament Programme

Jalandhar: DAV University is holding a youth parliament. The university has started registration of students and other youth in the age-group of 18-25. The programme is initiated by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to engage the youth in national discussions and shape the vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047. The last date to register is March 9. NSS coordinator Dr Smriti Khosla stated that students and other youth affiliated with Jalandhar and Ludhiana districts can participate. Students are required to upload a video expressing their views and suggestions on a developed India. The more impactful and creatively innovative the video is, higher the chances of selection by the panel. Selected students will have the opportunity to express their views in the Assembly. They will also be awarded prizes by the government. Vice-Chancellor Dr Manoj Kumar has appealed to students to participate in large numbers.