Campus notes: Worldwide Book of Records

Jalandhar: Lavanya Sood from Class VI from Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, has set the record for Worldwide Book of Records (youngest kid) by solving 100 multiplication of double digit x single digit sums in 3 minute 9 seconds under title 4 minutes at the age of 11 years 2 months and 16 days. She has been awarded with a box full of two certificates, A3 and A4, a medal, pen, and a record card with her picture and an ID card. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash and his wife Anita Som Prakash congratulated her on her success. She was also rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 2,500 by the school president. Anju Mehta, Principal, wished her all the very best for future endeavours.

Inter-House Kabaddi Competition

Shiv Jyoti Public School organised an Inter-House Kabaddi National Style Competition (Girls) for classes 9 to 12. Principal Parveen Saili and teachers of the sports department honoured the winners with medals. Kirti House bagged the first position in girls' group. Jagriti House got the second position and Samridhi House stood at third position in the girls' group.

World Photography Day

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Apeejay College of Fine Arts observed the World Photography Day. On the occasion, a workshop and competition titled 'Tasveer Bolti Hai' was organised to enhance the photography skills of students in which participants were to click and submit a photo that speaks a story. Students took part in the event with enthusiasm and clicked photographs from various perspectives. In the workshop on photography, students got hands-on experience and tips to polish their skills from Kunj Arora of the Department of Applied Art and taught the students about the modern cameras, lens and other equipment and their significance to make the process of photography surreal and lively. He also evaluated the photographs clicked by the students and gave them suggestions. Of the students who participated in the competition, Nandini Singh got the first prize, Moksh Kochhar bagged second prize and Diksha Nayyar and Gurashish Singh grabbed the third prize. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra said that photography has an important role in the field of journalism.

Plantation drive

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya's Department of Environmental Studies under its Paryavarn Sanrakshan Gatividihi (PSG) organised a plantation drive and poster-making activity to take up the task of conservation and protection of environment. The students also participated in an online competition. They designed beautiful posters to create awareness about uncontrolled climate devastation.They also highlighted the message of environmental conservation, sustainable development and afforestation through their posters. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that keeping the environment clean and green should be the responsibility of each individual. She maintained that small gestures like throwing the wrappers in the dustbin and reducing the use of poly-bags can be a substantial step in this direction.

Best polytechnic award

Mehr Chand Polytechnic will be given the award of 'Outstanding Polytechnic College of North India' by the National Institutes of Technical Teachers' Training & Research (NTTTR), Chandigarh, for the fourth time. The award will be presented on September 7 in Chandigarh. NITTTR Director Prof Bhola Ram Gujar has invited principal of the college Dr Jagroop Singh to receive the award. The college has earlier received the award from NITTTR in 2003, 2011 and 2017. About 40 polytechnic institutions participated in it, including the institutions from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir etc.

