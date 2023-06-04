Canada to accept PTE Academic for student visas

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 3

Canada has decided to accept PTE academic for all SDS (student direct stream) applications. PTE Academic will be accepted by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for IRCC for SDS applications from August 10.

This approval follows IRCC recognition earlier this year of PTE core for proof of English language proficiency for Canadian permanent residency or citizenship.

SDS is an expedited study permit process for students applying to study in Canada from Antigua and Barbuda, Brazil, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Morocco, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Senegal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vietnam.

Latest IRCC figures for 2022 show Canada reached an all-time high for international students. As of the end of October, IRCC had processed more than 750,300 study permit applications during the 2022 calendar year.

“The UK, Australian and New Zealand governments already accept PTE Academic for all visa applications. PTE Academic is also accepted by thousands of universities across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the UK and the USA. PTE can be taken at more than 400 PTE centres in 118 countries”, said Andy Bird, CEO, Pearson.