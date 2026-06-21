Canadian MP Ruby Sahota honours author, educator Anju V Ratti

City-based author, educator and social worker Anju V Ratti has been honoured with a “Certificate of Recognition” by Canadian Member of Parliament Ruby Sahota at her office in Brampton, Canada.

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The certificate recognises Anju V Ratti’s outstanding contribution to the fields of education, literature and community service. She was acknowledged as a dedicated teacher, accomplished author and committed community leader whose work has positively influenced the lives of many people through knowledge, literary creativity and social service.

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On the occasion, Anju V Ratti presented copies of her books to MP Ruby Sahota. Appreciating her literary and educational contributions, Sahota said that the creative work being carried out by Ratti for children’s literature, education and social development is highly commendable.

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It is noteworthy that Anju V Ratti has been actively associated with literature, teaching and social activities for nearly 25 years. She has received numerous honours and awards from organisations in India and abroad for her significant contributions to literature and community service.

Expressing her gratitude after receiving the recognition, Anju V Ratti said that being honoured by MP Ruby Sahota on Canadian soil is a matter of great pride and privilege for her. She also thanked her family, friends, readers and well-wishers for their continuous support and encouragement.

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The honour has brought joy to her family, friends and members of the literary community. The recognition is being viewed as a proud achievement for Punjabi literature and the field of education.