Cancel contract if contractor fleeces vendors, says Jimpa

Hoshiarpur, April 2
Taking a serious view of fleecing of the street vendors by the contractors at the grain market, Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa paid a surprise visit to the grain market in the city on Saturday.
He directed the secretary, market committee, that if the contractor charged even one rupee more than the fee fixed by the government, his contract should be cancelled immediately.
Garhshankar MLA Jai Krishan Rouri and Urmar MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill were also present on the occasion. Jimpa also directed the Mandi Board Secretary to take strict action against culprits in this regard by informing him over phone about fleecing by the contractor.
The minister said loot in the name of parking fee in the market would be checked and illegal collection would not be tolerated at any costs. He said he had informed the Deputy Commissioner of the matter asking him to take concrete steps in this regard.
After listening to the problems of the people present there, he directed SSP Sartaj Singh Chahal to ensure that poor people were not harassed in any way by the contractor or any other person in the mandi. If such a case came to the fore, strict legal action should be taken immediately, he said.
Earlier, he directed the officials of procurement agencies to make wheat procurement smooth and sought cooperation of the arhtiyas at the grain market for smooth procurement.
He said the Punjab Government was committed to buying every grain of wheat of the farmers coming to the mandis.
Brahm Shankar Jimpa said there would be no shortage of gunny bags in the mandis and timely lifting of wheat procured by the government would also be ensured.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Prohibitory orders clamped around National Assembly as Pakistan PM calls for ‘peaceful protests’ ahead of trust vote
With key ally MQM-P already withdrawing support the PTI gove...
Ahead of no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran 'confident' of victory; Opposition eyes 'treason' case against him
Khan needs 172 votes in Lower House of 342 to foil Oppositio...
Sri Lanka blocks social media platforms after imposing emergency, curfew
Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber, YouTube among restricted...
School owner, kin held in Gurdaspur rape case
SHO shifted; victim’s kin lift dharna
Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India
The resumption of classes has come as a big relief to 2,000 ...