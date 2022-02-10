Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a programme on cancer awareness programme. The programme was organised by Red Ribbon Club under the aegis of Department of Student Welfare. Dr Esha Charaya, obstetrician, gynaecologist and oncologist, Patel Hospital Jalandhar attended the event as a resource person. Dr. Esha talked in detail about defining a dreadful disease like cancer as well as its types, symptoms, causes and timely treatment. Apart from this, she also provided information about the types of cancer being found in different age groups especially in women like cervical cancer, chest cancer and oral cancer etc. While talking about cervical cancer, she highlighted about its symptoms, causes, prevention and treatment. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi while expressing gratitude to Dr. Esha for providing important information on the subject averred that we should stay healthy by taking proper treatment of any disease by contacting with the doctor at the right time. Principal lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet, Dean, Student Welfare Department and Sadhna Tandon for organising the programme.

MoU signed for startups

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, Jalandhar, and IP Facilitation Centre, Amritsar, in association with Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India, organised an interactive video conference on “Importance of Intellectual Property Rights for Startups” to enlighten budding entrepreneurs about how IPR can protect several aspects of a business. Ajay Mahajan, Co-Chair, Punjab State Chapter, and proprietor was the session moderator. R S Sachdeva, Chairman, IPFC Steering Committee and Chair, Punjab State Chapter, PHD, urged the need to protect the innovative ideas and R.K. Parmar, Deputy Director, MSME-DI, Ludhiana, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, emphasised on the need of registering more unique products as Geographical Indicators. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director (Academic Affairs), KCL Group and Dr. SK Sood (Director LKCTC) appreciated the efforts and motivated all concerned to plan these types of activities at frequent intervals with a view to provide the budding entrepreneurs an access to safeguard their ideas through the registration of patents, Ttrademarks etc.

Internet Safety Day celebrated

In today’s digital world children spend most of their time in online games, studies, social media or entertainment. World Safer Internet Day i.e. Internet Safety Day was celebrated in DIPS School to make children aware about the dangers online in this internet world. During this computer teachers told the children how they can keep themselves safe during various online activities. Children gave information about various features, uses and side effects of internet through posters. Teachers told that different social media platforms should not have the same password, but all accounts should have different passwords so that no one can hack your account. Phishing scammers capture a large number of people through emails, pop-ups, etc to get all their information available online. The principals said due to Covid, a large section of India uses the internet for work, business, online shopping and other needs. Today every small child has a smartphone, so it is important that children know how to use internet properly so that they can be protected from all kinds of fraud, fake news, hackers and other crimes.

Motivation for vaccination

Ivy World School, under the aegis of the Vasal Educational Society, set up an example by focusing on helping the students and parents to overcome their fear and be a part of the vaccination drive that proves to be a revolutionary step. The students and their parents participated enthusiastically and were motivated towards the drive which was organied under the supervision of Dr Meenakshi and Dr. Ranjana Gupta from Health and Wellness Centre, Bhojowal, Jalandhar. Principal S. Chauhan extolled the students and parents for their participation. She also acclaimed that all of us should not let the hesitation overpower us and focus on getting vaccinated. She believes that health and education should be our first and foremost priority. President of Vasal educational Society K K Vasal, Chairman Sanjeev Kumar Vasal, Director Ena Vasal, and CEO Raghav Vasal lauded the efforts made by the Ivyians and accredits that life is filled with difficult decisions and winners are those who make them, so we should choose to get vaccinated today.

Powerpoint Competition organised

Commerce Club of PG Department of Commerce and Management of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised an inter-class competition on Powerpoint presentation on the topic “Humanising the World of Technology”. Binoo Gupta, Incharge Commerce Club, briefed that such competition specifically aimed at enabling student to explore their hidden potential and platform to flourish. Eleven students participated in this competition and presented their ideas in innovative way. 48 students witnessed their presence. The competition was adjudged by Meenu Kohli, Head of Department, and Dr. Shallu Batra, Dean Discipline. Jyot Sifat Kaur and Shaina Sachdeva won the first and second prizes, respectively, and Lisha and Anchal Misser got appreciation certificates.