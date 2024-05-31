Candidates go all out to woo voters

Phagwara, May 30
All four main candidates for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat - BJP’s Anita Som Parkash, Yamini Gomar of the Congress, AAP’s Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal and SAD aspirant Sohan Singh Thandal - mustered their maximum strength to woo the voters on the last day of campaigning today.
Almost all big guns of each political party had visited the constituency to support their respective candidates. The candidates were also seen taking the help of the social media to appeal to the voters to support them.
Former minister Joginder Singh Maan, Harji Maan, Lalita Saklani and Ashok Bhatia were heading the poll campaign in support of Chabbewal.
Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, former Improvement Trust Chairman Balbir Raja Sodhi, ex-Chairman Market Committee Naresh Bhardwaj and former Block Congress Committee president Sanjeev Bugga are working hard to ensure the victory of Yamini Gomar.
Union minister Som Parkash (husband of BJP candidate Anita), former Mayor Arun Khosla, BJP leaders Anurag Mankhand, Pankaj Chawla, Avtar Mand and Sunil Madan are among those leaders who were working hard for the victory of Anita.
