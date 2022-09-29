Candle march held in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, September 28
To mark the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, the district administration took out a huge candle march at Hoshiarpur.
The march was jointly led by Cabinet Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa and Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans. They participated in this candle march with officials, councilors and citizens, wearing yellow turban. A large number of city residents participated in this candle march from the local DAV College to the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk. In this candle march, slogans on Bhagat Singh were raised. Jimpa said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government took an oath in Khatkar Kalan to create the “Rangla Punjab” of the dreams of the martyrs.
Besides, DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur held a cycle rally from the college to DC office, Hoshiarpur, to pay homage to Bhagat Singh. Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla flagged off the rally. After that, an online symposium on the life and philosophy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was organised. Students also performed a play on the theme ‘Chhipan Ton Pehilan’ directed by Dr Harpreet Singh.
