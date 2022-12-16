Candlelight march held

Jalandhar, December 15
Hundreds of city traders and industrialists organised a candle march at Basti Nau in Jalandhar to protest anti-industry policies of the state government.
Industrialists from the city have been protesting frequent raids and non-implementation of the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme. The protesters were seen holding placards that read, ‘GST chaapemaari band kro’ and ‘VAT cases te OTS scheme laagu kro’. The march was organised under the banner of Khel Udyog Sangh, a city based industrial group.
