Candlelight march over poor law & order situation

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 22

The Congress, headed by MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, took out a candlelight march here last night over the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state.

The candlelight march, which started from Hargobind Nagar, ended at the originating venue after taking a round of the town.

Dhaliwal, while talking to mediapersons before the march, said: “Security personnel are nowhere to be seen. As a result, residents feel insecure in the city.” He said incidents of snatching, loot and burglary had increased manifold.

Senior Congress leaders such as Block Congress Committee president Munish Parbhakar, Bunti Walia, Gurjit Walia, Munish Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Bugga, Vinod Vermani, Naresh Bhardwaj and Malkiat Singh Ragbotra were also present on the occasion.

#Congress #Phagwara