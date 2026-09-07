Candlelight march raises awareness on eye donation

In a display of solidarity, compassion and hope, hundreds of citizens came together for a candlelight march to raise awareness about eye donation. The march was organised by Thind Eye Hospital and Jalandhar Cataract and Refractive Club (JCRC) as a part of the 41st National Eye Donation Fortnight.

The initiative aimed to dispel common myths surrounding eye donation and encourage people to pledge their eyes, thereby giving the gift of sight to those affected by corneal blindness.

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The candlelight march was flagged off by Dr Jaswant Singh Thind, chairman, managing director and chief Eye Surgeon from Thind Eye Hospital, Model Town. The participants marched through the Model Town area, covering Masand Chowk, Geeta Mandir and Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, before returning to Thind Eye Hospital. More than 250 participants in the march pledged eyes for donation.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Jaswant Singh Thind, said, "Eye donation is one of the noblest ways of giving someone the gift of sight. A single eye donor can help restore vision in two individuals. Through this candlelight march, we want to remind people that even after our lifetime, our eyes can continue to bring light and hope into someone else's life."

Highlighting the growing need for donated corneas, Dr Saurabh Mittal, (Cornea Transplant Surgeon, Thind Eye Hospital), said that despite significant advances in corneal transplantation, there remains a substantial gap between the number of people requiring corneal transplants and the availability of donated corneas. Dr Apoorva Mittal (organiser) urged citizens to come forward and make an eye-donation pledge. She said that eye donation takes place only after death and the eyes should ideally be retrieved within 4-6 hours.

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Dr Sushobhit Singh Thind further emphasised that people of almost any age can pledge their eyes, irrespective of their blood group or whether they wear spectacles, subject to medical suitability at the time of donation.

The event was attended by Dr Dheeraj Bhatia, IMA president; Dr Gurdev Parmar, IMA secretary; Rajan Sayal; Happiness Warriors; Parindey, Maninder Kaur, team leader; Being Human Soul, Suruchi Kakkar, Gymkhana Club; Rajesh Bahri, Zonal coordinator cyclothon; Rotary Club of Jalandhar Helping Hands; Anu Bahri, president, Rotary Club of Jalandhar Helping Hands; DP Jain, eye donation associate; SP Singh, eye donation association Jalandhar; Raman Mehra, eye donation association Jalandhar; Behl, eye donation association Jalandhar; Dr Reena Malhotra, team leader, Skyriders Jalandhar; Shalu, JCI; Rohit Sharma, Bike Hawkers; JS Sandhu; Dr KS Sangha; Dr VK Khullar; Dr Tejinder Nirmal Singh, Medical Superintendent, Thind eye Hospital; Dr Sangeet Mittal, Vitreoretinal Surgeon; Dr Neetu Negi, Ophthalmologist & Glaucoma Specialist; Dr Kanwaljeet H Madan, Vitreo-Retinal Surgeon; Dr Narinder Pal Singh Sadana, Ophthalmologist and Dr Harvinder, Vitreo-Retinal Surgeon.